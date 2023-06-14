As a semi-permanent local, I’m often asked to point visitors to our best restaurants. The obvious eateries are along the lake or bordering the Village square, but for those who are looking for finer dining, birthday or anniversary celebrations, travel a couple of minutes up Highway 173. There, nestled among brown cabin-like accommodations, you’ll find Diane’s Saddleback Grill.
The full bar, which opens daily at 4 pm, attracts mostly locals, while the dining room with its sixteen tables, in addition to cocktail tables and outside patio seating, attracts both locals and visitors. No breakfast or lunch here.
Diane Hill, the owner of this upscale establishment for the past twelve years, has been semi-retired since she was injured in the mass shooting at the Harvest Festival on the Las Vegas Strip on October 1, 2017. Fortunately, she has completely recovered. “There’s only a hairline scar where she was hit. It’s almost invisible,” says her son Rhett Hill who is now the family go-to person for the approximately two dozen employees working at the family-owned restaurant. But whereas Diane worked in the office, her son is the kitchen manager and one of the six chefs who prepare the same meals seven days a week, rain or shine, with fish-and-chips Tuesdays and unique specialties on weekends. At age 31, however, Rhett readily admits that he relies on his older mentor Richard Johnston, former owner and chef at the Royal Oak, now Dogwood Tavern, in Blue Jay. “He retired briefly but then we picked him up,“ Rhett says and adds that Johnston has brought many of his original recipes to Diane’s Grill.
On a recent Sunday evening, I ordered a delectable filet of salmon from the classy menu. It came well done but not dry, served with a rich Hollandaise sauce, rice pilaf and vegetables and accompanied by a generous glass of Sauvignon blanc. Not being a wine connoisseur, I cannot rate the Sauvignon other than to say that my ordinary palate found it an acceptable complement to the fish. I am, however a native of Norway and thus especially particular when it comes to seafood, and the salmon was first class. Next time I might venture into some more exotic dishes from the sea such as an appetizer of lobster escargot and a main dish of calamari steak almondine or shrimp fettuccini.
My quintessential American dinner date decided -- not surprisingly -- on a ribeye steak and found it to be both juicy and flavorful. It was served with onion rings, garlic mashed potatoes and creamed spinach, all to his liking. He washed it down with a glass of Corona beer.
For dessert, we split the house specialty: bread pudding with a vanilla-brandy sauce, one of Chef Johnston originals. Let me just say that it’s the best bread pudding I’ve ever eaten! Chef Rhett stresses that the chefs make all their sauces, even the salad dressings, from scratch.
The total bill was $108.35 including surcharge and tax, but not the tip. (Ribeye steak: $46; filet of salmon: $34.50; wine $11.00; beer $5.) Rhett also designed the professional website with the colorful menu. “I took all the pictures,” he says proudly. Visit their preferred site at dianessaddlebackgrill.com Reservations are strongly recommended even on weekdays. Phone: 909-337-3113
Kari H. Sayers is a novelist and freelance writer who divides her time between Lake Arrowhead and Rancho Palos Verdes.