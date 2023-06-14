saddle-back-grill-rhett.jpg

As a semi-permanent local, I’m often asked to point visitors to our best restaurants. The obvious eateries are along the lake or bordering the Village square, but for those who are looking for finer dining, birthday or anniversary celebrations, travel a couple of minutes up Highway 173.  There, nestled among brown cabin-like accommodations, you’ll find Diane’s Saddleback Grill.

The full bar, which opens daily at 4 pm, attracts mostly locals, while the dining room with its sixteen tables, in addition to cocktail tables and  outside patio  seating, attracts both locals and visitors.  No breakfast or lunch here.