Sparking Mixed Reactions from local businesses
The 4th of July, a day commonly associated with fireworks displays and patriotic celebrations, was celebrated on varying dates. While some communities held their fireworks shows on the actual day, others opted for different dates, sparking mixed reactions among residents and business owners.
In Lake Arrowhead, the Fireworks Spectacular show took place on Sunday, July 2. It was paid for and organized by the Arrowhead Lake Association (ALA).
The Fireworks display in Lake Gregory was held on Saturday, July 1. It was sponsored by Crestline Chamber of Commerce, Lake Gregory Company and donations.
These shows were met with enthusiasm and attracted both locals and visitors. However, on the 4th of July itself, the Rim communities experienced a rather quiet day, as the main fireworks events had already taken place earlier in the weekend.
The decision to schedule the fireworks shows on different dates raised concerns among business owners on the mountain.
Tricia Dufour, past Chairwoman of the Board of Directors at Lake Arrowhead Communities Chamber of Commerce and owner of Arrowhead Pine Rose Cabins in Twin Peaks, expressed her worries about the impact on local businesses when fireworks were planned on the weekend prior to 4th of July, stating that some restaurants and establishments were struggling due to the absence of fireworks on the 4th of July. She emphasized the importance of considering the business perspective,”If the decision makers don’t want any restaurants or shops, and go ahead and keep it like it is if it’s all convenient for them. They are not thinking from a business perspective. The restaurants are really struggling Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. And how do you keep good staff if you only use them three days a week. We need more full-time people, that’s all there is to it.”
John Hackney, owner of the Lakefront Tap Room in Lake Arrowhead Village, shared his perspective, noting that the weekend leading up to the 4th of July was the busiest he had experienced. He mentioned that if the 4th of July itself turned out to be slow, it would provide some relief for the staff, allowing them to enjoy fireworks elsewhere after several days of continuous work.
Another restaurant owner said his business is slow on 4th of July, stating, “It would be better for local restaurants if fireworks were to be held on the actual 4th of July...so visitors and vacation home owners would stay longer.”
Louise York, owner of LouEddie’s Pizza and Brewery in Skyforest shared that business has been great over the 4th of July weekend. “We open at 4 p.m. on 4th of July.”
“It was a good weekend at the winery, sales were up and people were happy to be there enjoying the wine and garden setting,” said Richard Krumwiede from Sycamore Ranch Vineyard& Winery in Crestline.
To shed light on the reasoning behind the decision to hold the fireworks on different dates, the Mountain News reached out to Bob Mattison, general manager of the Arrowhead Lake Association.
Mattison explained that the schedule was determined based on factors such as community safety and coordination with other mountain fireworks shows. This year, it was deemed safest to have the ALA fireworks on Sunday to avoid a large exodus of cars leaving the mountain after a day of celebration and possible drinking, which could pose risks on the 4th of July itself.
Throughout Southern California, fireworks displays took place on various dates, including the 4th of July, as well as the days leading up to or following the holiday. Some notable shows were held at locations such as Starlight Bowl in Burbank, Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, El Segundo Rec, Parks & Library in El Segundo, and various spots in the Inland Empire. The Aliso Viejo Community Association presented its July 4th celebration at Grand Park, while some fireworks shows in the Inland Empire region were scheduled before the 4th of July, taking place on the closest weekend to the holiday.
The varied dates of fireworks displays prompted the Mountain News to seek readers’ opinions through a poll. The publication invited readers to email their replies to Editor@Mountain-News.com by July 12th, providing an opportunity for community members to share their thoughts on whether fireworks should take place on the actual day, the 4th of July.
The debate over when to hold fireworks displays on the 4th of July will likely continue, with community input to decision makers shaping future decisions.
Fireworks, which are an indispensable part of 4th of July celebrations, also come with the “Made in China” label. China produces about 90% of the world’s fireworks, and the United States is one of the largest importers of fireworks, with China being its primary source where 98% of backyard consumer fireworks used in the U.S. are made in China.
The American Pyrotechnics Association (APA) reports that the consumer fireworks industry has experienced significant growth in annual revenue over the years. In 2000, the industry generated $407 million in revenue, which increased to $2.3 billion in 2022. Additionally, “display fireworks” or large fireworks events organized by professionals contributed an additional $400 million in revenue.
Regarding the total weight of fireworks sold, the APA recorded that in 1976, Americans purchased 29 million pounds of fireworks. By 2022, the quantity of fireworks purchased increased to 461.7 million pounds.
This year, ALA spent just under $100,000 to present the 2023 Fireworks Spectacular to ALA members and the Lake Arrowhead community.