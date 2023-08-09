CRESTLINE - After extensive renovation of a landmark building, and a catastrophic roof collapse, a Crestline business is fighting to survive. Foxhound, a media production company and graphics manufacturing enterprise on Lake Drive, located in the old Crestline movie theater building, was hit with major damage during the Snowmageddon event, yet is still in business. After buying the building, Foxhound, led by CEO Jonathon Thompson, completely converted the space into sound stages, work spaces, a conference room, and a manufacturing facility. “Everything was looking nice, then the snow happened,” said Thompson. ”These walls were all finished. They had to rip out all the drywall. This was a stage we would shoot on. They had to get all the equipment out of the back rooms and shove it in here. The water pouring in damaged our gear room, and manufacturing office, and then our manufacturing center below.”
Foxhound still offers an array of services. The Foxhound Creative Agency offers design and marketing solutions for any business. They offer services in branding, advertising, public relations, and web design. The manufacturing service has specialized equipment, such as a banner printer that can produce large scale graphics, such as background walls with logos for media interviews, or large advertising banners for business promotions. Foxhound also has a laser that can cut designs or patterns into virtually any kind of material, including steel. This process can produce dramatic and durable backlit signage. “We’re trying to get some of this manufacturing equipment back up and running, so we could do work for local businesses,” Thompson remarked.
Another facet of the company is Foxhound Video Production. Services include concept creations, script writing, story boarding, casting, concept art, location shooting, set design, and props. It was the idea of location shooting that brought Foxhound to Crestline in the first place. Production companies historically have used our area for television, cinema, and commercial production. Companies could enlist the services of Foxhound, without having to return to the city for specialized interiors or other production effects. Thompson is restoring the various stages and production rooms in the building. Any production services required can use other sites until building restoration is complete.
The third service of Foxhound is Foxhound Studios. When the renovation is complete, there will be 12,000 square feet of studio space, including three state-of-the-art sound stages. The studio offers such services as still photography, video, equipment rental, and a cyclorama wall, which creates realistic background. Thompson showed a room for still photography. “You would set up different backgrounds for product shoots. WD-40 is a main client of ours. Disney, car stuff, you name it. We’ve pretty much done it. This room was all black, but the drywall had to be torn out and we put up this black paper to do the shoot. The shoot was for a military client and we didn’t want to go to LA or Orange County for a studio, so we had to makeshift something to use this room.” Thompson and his crew have been improvising to continue production, even in the damaged building.
The damage from the roof failure was extensive. Thompson explained, “When the collapse came, some of the two-by-fours were driven through the floor and into a desk below. The original stage of the movie theater got soaked, and will have to be ripped out. I have the production going, but all of our manufacturing is down. We’ll see it through, and the insurance will help out, but it’s taking so long.” All of the insulation and drywall had to be demolished. A temporary structure had to be built to hold up the tarps over the collapsed section. The roof collapse was at the rear, but a shock wave went through the beams to the front bending everything. The original 1930 building projection room was the only second floor. Foxhound extended the second floor through the building. “Because the second floor is a new structure, it prevented the whole building from coming down. But everything we did had to be ripped out.” The building also includes a large basement area.
Thompson went to Chapman University in Orange, with the goal of directing films. He did well in making short films, and was offered work in commercials. “I said great, ‘cause I’m super poor right now.” He started the company then, in 2011, and started acquiring employees and clients. Thompson sees himself as working mainly behind the camera. “Even though I’m the owner, realistically I’m the creative director for everything that we do. ”Although commercials are our bread and butter,” his goal is to be doing a movie up here in the mountains every year. That would ideally include original Foxhound productions, and providing production services for other film makers.
Thompson has already seen some successes. He produced a documentary, DRUG$, available on Amazon Prime, and YouTube, about the pharmaceutical industry. He has done many projects with Disney, Ford, and Chevrolet. He has been working with Crye Precision, a company that makes tactical gear, producing forms of branded content, such as mini-documentaries featuring athletes that use the product. Foxhound used a local Crestline resident to shoot a commercial for Crye. Because the Crestline sound stage wasn’t ready, the production had to be shot in Orange County. Before Crye, “We shot two commercials up here for WD-40.” Foxhound has also been working with AIDS Healthcare Foundation, a large nonprofit organization.
“I put a lot into the construction here, and we were just getting started on productions, when Snowmageddon hit. Now we’re red tagged.” Now Foxhound is waiting on insurance and rebuilding, before production can begin in the structure again. “We’re forced to go back where we were before, shooting in LA, shooting in Orange County,” said Thompson. In the future, he envisions a large sound stage at the rear of the building, big enough to drive a car into, or hold a community event.
On the manufacturing side, Foxhound is ready to do business with the local community. He can offer different kinds of signage, including metal laser-cut signs, window decals, and computerized numerical control (CNC) cutting of materials. Thompson says he is ready for many mountain-based projects. Thompson relates, “When I bring clients up here, they know about Big Bear. They know about Arrowhead. They didn’t even know Crestline existed. After the WD-40 shoot, some people came back here on their own.”
Currently, Foxhound is under reconstruction, and can’t have clients visit at the Lake Drive building. But interested readers can learn more about the company at www.foxhound.tv, including details about offered services, a gallery of past productions, and contact information.