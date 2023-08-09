CRESTLINE - After extensive renovation of a landmark building, and a catastrophic roof collapse, a Crestline business is fighting to survive. Foxhound, a media production company and graphics manufacturing enterprise on Lake Drive, located in the old Crestline movie theater building, was hit with major damage during the Snowmageddon event, yet is still in business. After buying the building, Foxhound, led by CEO Jonathon Thompson, completely converted the space into sound stages, work spaces, a conference room, and a manufacturing facility. “Everything was looking nice, then the snow happened,” said Thompson. ”These walls were all finished. They had to rip out all the drywall. This was a stage we would shoot on. They had to get all the equipment out of the back rooms and shove it in here. The water pouring in damaged our gear room, and manufacturing office, and then our manufacturing center below.”

Foxhound still offers an array of services. The Foxhound Creative Agency offers design and marketing solutions for any business. They offer services in branding, advertising, public relations, and web design. The manufacturing service has specialized equipment, such as a banner printer that can produce large scale graphics, such as background walls with logos for media interviews, or large advertising banners for business promotions. Foxhound also has a laser that can cut designs or patterns into virtually any kind of material, including steel. This process can produce dramatic and durable backlit signage. “We’re trying to get some of this manufacturing equipment back up and running, so we could do work for local businesses,” Thompson remarked.