The Arrowhead Lake Association’s Lake Safety is tasked with patrolling the lake to ensure the safety of its members while on the water. To retired Orange County Sheriff’s Department Motor Deputy Greg Allen, working to ensure safety is nothing new.

Greg Allen has worked across the spectrum of law enforcement. He began his career in 1980 for the Orang County Sheriff’s Department, but would eventually move to first Irvine Police Department, then Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and eventually back to Orange County Sheriff’s Department. He spent most of his career as a motorcycle officer.