The Arrowhead Lake Association’s Lake Safety is tasked with patrolling the lake to ensure the safety of its members while on the water. To retired Orange County Sheriff’s Department Motor Deputy Greg Allen, working to ensure safety is nothing new.
Greg Allen has worked across the spectrum of law enforcement. He began his career in 1980 for the Orang County Sheriff’s Department, but would eventually move to first Irvine Police Department, then Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and eventually back to Orange County Sheriff’s Department. He spent most of his career as a motorcycle officer.
As an officer, Greg dedicated himself to the pursuit of safety. “My personal take on it was that you’re out there for the safety of the community. I grew up in Orange County, and I felt like I was trying to give back to and serve the community where I grew up.”
“My approach was to educate people,” Greg said. In law enforcement, there’s the three E’s—engineering, education and enforcement. It’s up to law enforcement to determine if there’s an engineering problem to be solved, an education to be given or enforcement to be served. Greg always preferred to educate over enforce when possible.
During his time on the job, Greg was involved in two significant motor accidents. One occurred during his service in Irvine, when a motorist ran a red light and broadsided his motorcycle. The accident left Greg with shoulder damage. A few years later, while with Sheriff’s Department, Greg was traveling on a dead-end street at dark without any streetlights. He took off to look for a suspect, only to hit a cable hung across the road at its end. The resulting head injury put him off the job for seven months.
After retiring in 2019, his plan was to take a year off before finding a retirement job. “I wanted to take a year off, see what I wanted to do, and just relax, but that’s when Covid hit. My wife and I were going to be doing a lot of traveling in the RV, but when the world shut down, there was nothing to do—nowhere to go. But even though there was nothing to do, we saw that ALA was hiring.” Greg applied for Lake Safety, while his wife, Lisa, applied for the Beach Club.
Greg had been coming to Lake Arrowhead on trips since he was 15. He had friends in both Lake Arrowhead and Big Bear. Having been born in Washington, Greg always felt more at home in the mountains of Arrowhead than he did in the cities of Southern California. His wife’s father lived in Arrowhead as well, which meant more time in the mountains for him after meeting Lisa. When it came time for Greg to retire, he knew exactly where he wanted to be.
The transition from law enforcement to Lake Safety was an easy one for Greg. Lake Safety already had others who were retired law enforcement and the job was similar, though—Greg noted—more low-key.
As a Lake Safety patrol, Greg uses his experience from his forty years in law enforcement to help maintain safety on the water. Like before, he still prefers to educate those he speaks to, but is willing to give stricter enforcement when necessary.
“We still have the same goal; keep people safe.”
Greg understands that no one likes being stopped, whether that’s on the road or on the lake. People will get upset when pulled over. From his time with law enforcement, he knows how to work with those who get upset and he aims to treat them kindly and stop the situation from elevating worse than it needs to be.
“I want to help the members understand that we’re not here to write tickets. That’s not our job. Our job is to make sure everyone’s safe.”
In 2022, during his third season, Greg was promoted to the launch ramp/gas dock supervisor for Lake Safety. In addition to his regular duties as a patrol man, he had the added responsibility of managing the launch ramp and gas dock at the Marina to ensure smooth operation.
Greg loves the job and helping the community. “Living up here—being a member of ALA—there’s a certain degree of ownership. You want what’s best for the lake when you’re not only an employee, but a member.” From litter on the trails to unsafe boating behavior, Greg has a personal stake to keep the lake the best it can be. “All of us as members need to take pride in the lake and we need to not abuse it.”
Greg wanted to say to the community, “When you see Lake Safety out there, we’re just trying to keep our lake safe and pristine for the membership. We’re not trying to be the bullies or bad guys. We’re here for you. We’re members as well. We’re looking out for the members and the lake.”