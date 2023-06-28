declaration-2.jpg

The Declaration of Independence is a formal document that served as the signatory colonies’ statement that they were now “free and independent States.” It is a vital document in American history.

On July 1, 1776, delegates from the original 13 colonies, making up the Second Continental Congress, met in Philadelphia to vote on Richard Henry Lee’s motion for independence. After some deliberation, ultimately 12 of the 13 delegates voted in favor. In recognition of those 12 delegates, here are 12 facts regarding the Declaration of Independence.