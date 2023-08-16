The award winning star has battled more than ghosts
Wearing a backpack and jumpsuit, Ernie Hudson blasted his way into pop-culture consciousness as one of the original Ghostbusters in the 1984 hit comedy. Working alongside a team of three nerd geniuses battling metaphysical marauders, he was the street-smart everyman.
The Blue Jay Jazz Foundation will welcome Hudson, one of the most sought after actors of our time, as this year’s Jazz Ambassador for the Blue Jay Jazz Festival at Arrowhead Lake Association Tavern Bay Beach Club, Friday, August 25.
His body of work has diverse range, including Ghostbusters 1 and 2 with Bill Murray, Dan Akroyd and Harold Ramis, TV’s Law and Order, HBO’s award winning series Oz, the acclaimed movie The Crow, Miss Congeniality 1 and 2 starring next to Sandra Bullock, and currently, he is the lead in the movie Carl Weber’s The Family Business as L.C. Duncan, soon to be turned into a drama series on BET Networks.
Hudson’s road to fame, however, had its share of hardships. In his early years, Hudson was born in poverty and raised in the housing projects of Benton Harbor, Michigan, in a time where civil rights had a long road ahead. The odds were more in favor of Hudson spending a life in prison than his having a successful life in Hollywood. Whether it was reconciling the loss of his mother and the absence of a father, gaining the reputation of being the toughest kid in school, serving in the Marine Corps, attending Yale, raising his sons as a single father or overcoming racism in the entertainment industry, Hudson was always supported first and foremost by his grandmother, who taught him patience and graciousness.
“There were times when I didn’t know what was coming next. Having my boys there, it made me aware that I had to make this happen. I didn’t have another choice.”
That role of fatherhood now translates to the roles he plays in films and television today. While he was once cast as a “buddy or best friend” in television and film, he now plays a father figure regularly.
“To me, it’s about life. It’s about the possibilities. I know what it’s like to not have food, but I don’t know what it’s like to not have hope. I’ve always had hope. I’ve always been very blessed, and I’ve always known who I am. Especially for young people to remember, that we’re all really truly special and part of the greater presence,” Hudson said. “… Look down. Imagine your best life. Imagine how it will be when you have it all together. The car; the home; the perfect relationship. Imagine how life is going to be, and be that now. Be the best person now, and all of that will come. “Sometimes you just have to step out there, and take a chance.”
The Blue Jay Jazz Festival is August 24-26. For tickets and information visit bluejayjazz.org or