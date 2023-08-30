As summer is waning and we are headed towards fall season, the Lady Scots Tennis Team has taken to the courts with pre-season matchups. It was a picture-perfect afternoon as the Coyotes of Indian Springs High School traveled up the Mountain to challenge the Lady Scots in their first pre-season match. The girls were eager to play after several weeks of practice, and it was now time to put all that practice into competition.
On Court 1 was the doubles of Shelby Gross and Emily Whittaker, and as the first set began, it looked like Shelby and Emily were a bit anxious. But they settled down to take the first set, 6 to 2. During the second and third sets both Shelby and Emily were in control and swept Indian Hills, 6-0 and 6-0, to finish out their match up.
On the singles court was Brianna Nikas who competed a Coyote and with whom she was easily in control, winning the match, 6-2, 6-1, and 6-2.
The Lady Scots Team has a long and distinguished record winning League Championships several years in a row. Although this season has just started, it looks like, as a team, the Rim athletes have the talent and depth for a repeat league championship. When the afternoon was over the Lady Scots Tennis overwhelmed the Indian Springs girls with a team score of 15-3.
The Lady Scots Tennis players know that this was only their first pre-season match up for a team win but acknowledge that they still have a long way to go toward becoming returning League Champs!
The Lady Scots travel to Burroughs High on Tuesday August 29th and are home hosting Beaumont on Thursday August 31st. Come out and cheer on the Lady Scots Tennis Team. Go Rim!