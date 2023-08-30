As summer is waning and we are headed towards fall season, the Lady Scots Tennis Team has taken to the courts with pre-season matchups. It was a picture-perfect afternoon as the Coyotes of Indian Springs High School traveled up the Mountain to challenge the Lady Scots in their first pre-season match.  The girls were eager to play after several weeks of practice, and it was now time to put all that practice into competition.  

On Court 1 was the doubles of Shelby Gross and Emily Whittaker, and as the first set began, it looked like Shelby and Emily were a bit anxious. But they settled down to take the first set, 6 to 2.  During the second and third sets both Shelby and Emily were in control and swept Indian Hills, 6-0 and 6-0, to finish out their match up.  