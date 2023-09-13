Lake Arrowhead Country Club was showing some Bagger Vance vibes this past weekend, Pro-Am 2023 was held September 8th and 9th.
We had a fantastic field of Professionals and Amateurs competing over these 2-days to determine our Champions. This year’s tournament had plenty of excitement including 2 Hole-in-Ones and a new Course Record being set!
Congratulations to Justin Hardin for getting an ACE on #2 and to Grady Stolba for getting an ACE on #6.
Our Low Professional, BJ Doucett, played a FLAWLESS round 2 on Saturday which included 7 birdies and 2 eagles. He shot 31 on the Front and 29 on the Back to shoot our new Course Record 60! The tournament champions were led by Mesa Verde Country Club Pro, James Schacht, joined by Wayne Carter, Eric Speik, Justin Hardin and LACC’s Club Champion Zak Griffiths.
If you are interested in playing this amazing course, there are 2 upcoming charity tournaments that are open to the public. Mile High Charity Tournament on Friday, September 15, 2023 and The Mountains Community Boys and Girls Club tournament slated for Friday, October 6, 2023.
Lake Arrowhead country club offers even more than these amazing golf activities. We offer 8 pickleball courts, 5 tennis courts which include one clay court, saltwater swimming pool and many amazing dining and events.
For information on how to join this great club, contact Gina Richardson 909-337-2441 ext 106