Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church’s Bereavement Ministry will offer another 13-week GriefShare course starting Thursday, September 7th from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. in the Ministry Support Center.

Consisting of a blend of videos, discussions and workbook, GriefShare addresses many of the questions and difficult situations often faced by someone dealing with the loss of a loved one. Responses from the last program include….