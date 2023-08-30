Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church’s Bereavement Ministry will offer another 13-week GriefShare course starting Thursday, September 7th from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. in the Ministry Support Center.
Consisting of a blend of videos, discussions and workbook, GriefShare addresses many of the questions and difficult situations often faced by someone dealing with the loss of a loved one. Responses from the last program include….
“Having been a licensed professional counselor for over 25 years, I knew better than to try to work through the pain of my husband’s death on my own. I’ve worked with many people who were stuck in the early stages of their grieving process and I am determined not to be one of those casualties.” Ginger
“The GriefShare group gave me back so much. I was able to share feelings that I had kept buried deep down, plus I’ve made some new friends.” Bev
“The GriefShare sessions also reminded me that God never leaves me. Even though my loss is still very painful, the Lord is taking away my grief and filling me with His joy.” Mary
Whether the loss is recent or old, all are invited to attend the next sessions for support, companionship and insights. There is no charge for attending the GriefShare program, although attendees may wish to purchase the accompanying workbook at a nominal cost.
Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church is located at 27415 School Rd., behind Rim High School. For further information, please call the church office at 909-337-1412.