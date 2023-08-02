Trail cleanup around North Bay, Tavern Bay, and the entrance near Bank of America occurred Saturday, July 29th- sponsored by the Lake Arrowhead Lake Association.
The suggestion for the event was brought to ALA last August by Michelle DiSimone, a resident of the Thousand Oaks area, where COSCA (Conejo Open Spaces Conservation Agency) conducts trail cleanups. Michelle wanted to bring the same idea of the COSCA trail clean up to the trails surrounding Lake Arrowhead. ALA loved the idea but due to snowmageddon and needed time to prepare supplies, the event wasn’t able to occur until this summer.
Named Happy Trail Day by the 60+ volunteers, the 3 hr cleanup was a huge success, raking up pine needles, digging out protruding rocks and roots, as well as cutting back unused rainwater pipes. Although a consistent schedule for future projects needs to be approved by the ALA board, Michelle hopes to have two events a year- “My vision is to do this every May to prepare for the busy summer, and early October to prepare for winter.”
Both Michelle and Alan Kaitz, A board director and secretary of the ALA, had similar things to say when interviewed about the future benefits this event will have for the community. “This project brings the community together to work towards a common cause and after all the damage that was done to the trails because of the storm it was needed,” said Kaitz.
ALA staff warmly welcomed the volunteers and briefed them on the day’s agenda. The participants were divided into teams, each assigned to a specific trail section in need of some tender loving care. Armed with a sense of purpose and camaraderie, the volunteers set out on their individual missions, eager to make a lasting impact. The ALA came prepared with wheelbarrows, shovels, tools and refreshments for the volunteers and staff. The volunteers pre-signed up for the event and selected the task that best fit them.
Michelle DiSimone said “There were activities at every difficulty level, from cleaning up trash to digging out rocks- and after the cleanup we all went to the Brewery where we received a drink voucher and the option of a poké bowl or a teriyaki bowl from Rippin’ Bowls.”
ALA’s Lake Arrowhead trail cleanup stands as a testament to the transformative power of collective action and environmental stewardship. United under a common purpose, individuals from all walks of life joined hands to preserve the pristine splendor of this natural gem. The event served as a reminder that the spirit of community and love for nature can bring about positive change, making Lake Arrowhead’s trails cleaner, greener, and more vibrant than ever before.
Continuing the trail cleanup bi-annually would bring an array of invaluable benefits to the Lake Arrowhead community. Firstly, it would serve as a powerful reminder of the significance of environmental conservation and stewardship, instilling a sense of responsibility and ownership among residents and visitors alike.
Regular cleanups would create a cleaner and safer environment for hikers, joggers, and nature enthusiasts, ensuring that everyone can enjoy the trails to their fullest potential.
Moreover, the bi-annual cleanups would foster a deeper sense of community spirit, as participants come together regularly to work towards a shared goal, forging lasting bonds and friendships in the process.