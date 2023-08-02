happy-trails.jpg

Trail cleanup around North Bay, Tavern Bay, and the entrance near Bank of America occurred Saturday, July 29th- sponsored by the Lake Arrowhead Lake Association.

The suggestion for the event was brought to ALA last August by Michelle DiSimone, a resident of the Thousand Oaks area, where COSCA (Conejo Open Spaces Conservation Agency) conducts trail cleanups. Michelle wanted to bring the same idea of the COSCA trail clean up to the trails surrounding Lake Arrowhead. ALA loved the idea but due to snowmageddon and needed time to prepare supplies, the event wasn’t able to occur until this summer.