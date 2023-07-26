healing-hands-Laurie-Gales.jpg

CRESTLINE - Laurie Gales was already looking for a life change after 30 years of working in the dental field when she experienced a pain that physical therapy couldn’t resolve. Someone suggested she should get a massage, and she gave it a try at the Healing Arts Institute in Fort Collins, Colorado. It not only helped her, but she discovered that she had a desire to learn to help others with massage techniques. She spoke to the director of the Institute and enrolled in their training program, where she learned various massage techniques and graduated from their program. She found that the strong hands that had been recognized early in her life could be transformed into healing hands to help people.

She began to apply her newly acquired skills at LaVida Massage in Fort Collins. She also received very valuable mentoring from an amazing masseuse in Loveland who had been one of her teachers at the Institute, whom she described as “the bomb.” She spent 1 ½ years as a masseuse in Colorado—until COVID restrictions caused a shutdown in the massage industry. That was not an atmosphere for building a clientele. She turned her eyes back to California where she had grown up. Her father and stepmother had lived on the mountain for about 20 years and had a rental property that she could move into and help clean and refurbish after the last renters had moved out. Laurie’s son came in and drywalled the place, and she painted it. Ultimatelyshe bought the cabin.  She has been here about three years, and the fixing up hasn’t stopped.