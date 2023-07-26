CRESTLINE - Laurie Gales was already looking for a life change after 30 years of working in the dental field when she experienced a pain that physical therapy couldn’t resolve. Someone suggested she should get a massage, and she gave it a try at the Healing Arts Institute in Fort Collins, Colorado. It not only helped her, but she discovered that she had a desire to learn to help others with massage techniques. She spoke to the director of the Institute and enrolled in their training program, where she learned various massage techniques and graduated from their program. She found that the strong hands that had been recognized early in her life could be transformed into healing hands to help people.
She began to apply her newly acquired skills at LaVida Massage in Fort Collins. She also received very valuable mentoring from an amazing masseuse in Loveland who had been one of her teachers at the Institute, whom she described as “the bomb.” She spent 1 ½ years as a masseuse in Colorado—until COVID restrictions caused a shutdown in the massage industry. That was not an atmosphere for building a clientele. She turned her eyes back to California where she had grown up. Her father and stepmother had lived on the mountain for about 20 years and had a rental property that she could move into and help clean and refurbish after the last renters had moved out. Laurie’s son came in and drywalled the place, and she painted it. Ultimatelyshe bought the cabin. She has been here about three years, and the fixing up hasn’t stopped.
Her massage license is good in all 50 states. She just had to get officially certified from the state of California to be able to givemassages. She started employing her skills at the Arrowhead Resort and Spa as part of the spa component in the gym area, along with her fellow masseuse Noreen Mitchell. She had to start again to build a clientele after the shutdown for COVIDand her move to the mountain.
And then Snowmageddon hit. The Resort was closed to guests, although they housed and fed first responders. Laurie and Noreen put on their thinking caps and decided to make themselves a backup venue for doing massage. Dawn, the business partner of her stepmom Michele at The Trinket Traders in Crestline, offered the upstairs space in their building. Dawn painted the cozy alcove. Laurie and Noreen partitioned the space. They named it Healing Hands Massage. They now divide their time between the Arrowhead Resort Spa and the Crestline location, since Healing Hands in Crestline is only big enough for one masseuse at a time. Both Laurie and Noreen are trained in a variety of massage techniques and can employ the best one fortheir clients’ needs. Hot stone massage is available. Prenatal massage is another popular offering. Firemen that have come to Laurie and Noreen have sent their pregnant wives to them, and the masseuses have received enthusiastic responses from the expectant mothers. Special pillows are used for the comfort of women in various stages of pregnancy.
When Laurie worked with the gifted masseuse Barb Shannon in Loveland, she learned cupping techniques that she uses to good effect. It is not like the Chinese cupping in that the cup is movedacross the muscle instead of being left on one spot, although in massage cupping, the cup might be left in one particularly painful spot for a few minutes and then the spot massaged out. “If you have super tight muscles and you can’t tolerate pain, that’s the way to go,” Laurie declares. Both she and Noreen are certified in cupping. Clients select their choice of aroma therapyfor the massage oils and diffusers. Lemon, eucalyptus, and lavender are popular fragrances. “I totally believe in natural,” Laurie notes, and she applies that belief to aromatherapy.
“I can feel all the muscles that are tight,” Laurie said. “I have the touch.” Within a minute of starting the massage, clients are assured that Laurie knows what she is doing. “You can try to get your shoulders back as many times as you want,” Laurie said referring to shoulder protraction, “but if those muscles are tight, they’ll pull you right back, just like a rubber band. I know all the muscles to work, and before you leave, you’re going to look better. You’re going to be standing up straighter.”
Lying on the floor with your knees in an L shape on top of a coffee table and holding the position for about 20 minutes will relieve sciatica. A truckdriver friend once called her from Florida and said, “I’m on the floor. I have to work, and I can’t get up.” She told him, “Here’s what you need to do. You need to lie on the floor for 20 minutes. Get your feet up in that L shape and let your back sink into the floor.” Lori added, “Exercise that strengthens your core will help with back pain,” she added.
Hairdressers and waitresses have several things going on that cause their bodies to be out of balance. Kids on their cell phones a lot are creating back and shoulder problems for themselves too. “After the massage, I give exercises, because if you don’t change what you’re doing, it’s just going to go back. You’ve got to be responsible for taking care of you,” she admonished. “Ice will help with inflammation, and heat will help with arthritic pain, but heat or ice applied to pain from chronic arthritis or an old injury should be used in moderation, not for long periods of time,” she cautioned.
“Massage is an absolutely awesome way of relieving stress,” Laurie emphasized. “Swedish is just relaxing. You come in and almost fall asleep.” Deep tissue is more intense. Some people like to do deep tissue combined with Swedish—and then they want to go home and take a nap, because they are so relaxed.They get the best of both worlds.
A massage session is usually one hour long. New clients get 20% off on their first massage treatment, and if they refer someone to Healing Hands, they get 20% off on their next massage as well. Gift certificates are available for Healing Hands Massage.
When Laurie’s sons were small, she read to them at night as rubbed their backs. As they got older she would still give them back rubs, “just connecting,” she mused, “just talking about whatever.”
What is her takeaway message? “Massage therapists care, and they really want to help.” Having toxins released from your body through massage can change your life. “I like to help people feel better,” she concluded. “Every time I do a massage, they walk out with a smile.”
Laurie can be reached at 970-775-4286. The healing hands of Laurie and Noreen may be found at 23837 Lake Drive in Crestline, above the Trinket Trader.