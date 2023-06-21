pets.jpg
saulgranda

The 4th of July is a time for celebration, but the loud and sudden noises of fireworks can be distressing for both pets and young children. It’s important to take proactive steps to ensure their comfort and safety during this festive time. Here are some helpful tips:

Create a Safe Space: Set up a designated area where your pets and children can retreat to when the fireworks begin. This could be a quiet room with familiar toys, blankets, or their favorite hiding spot. Make sure the area is secure and provides a sense of comfort.