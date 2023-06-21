CRESTLINE - A converted filling station offers fresh pastries and fine coffee in a welcoming environment on Lake Drive in Crestline. Higher Grounds, a coffee bar owned by Crestline First Baptist church, has been providing a venue for community members to sip their favorite beverage for nearly six years now. In addition, the shop helps to promote local craftsmen, artists, and musicians.

Chad Lindsey, who manages the store, says, “We do this as a ministry to support the community, develop relationships, and offer quality products in a Christ-loving environment. We’re not just here to sell coffee, but to build relationships.” Lindsey, as an outreach minister, is a worship leader at Sunday services, but can be found many weekdays behind the counter at Higher Grounds. A musician by training, Lindsey grew up in Highland and in the high desert and completed his higher education in Riverside. He is passionate about inviting the community to Higher Grounds, by supporting local artists and small businesses, as well as presenting an open microphone night on the outdoor patio stage.