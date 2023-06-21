CRESTLINE - A converted filling station offers fresh pastries and fine coffee in a welcoming environment on Lake Drive in Crestline. Higher Grounds, a coffee bar owned by Crestline First Baptist church, has been providing a venue for community members to sip their favorite beverage for nearly six years now. In addition, the shop helps to promote local craftsmen, artists, and musicians.
Chad Lindsey, who manages the store, says, “We do this as a ministry to support the community, develop relationships, and offer quality products in a Christ-loving environment. We’re not just here to sell coffee, but to build relationships.” Lindsey, as an outreach minister, is a worship leader at Sunday services, but can be found many weekdays behind the counter at Higher Grounds. A musician by training, Lindsey grew up in Highland and in the high desert and completed his higher education in Riverside. He is passionate about inviting the community to Higher Grounds, by supporting local artists and small businesses, as well as presenting an open microphone night on the outdoor patio stage.
Inside, there is an Artist of the Month wall, dedicated to graphic arts by local creators, with pieces offered for sale. “It’s a way to support art, and provide visibility for artists. For some, it’s their chance to display in a storefront for the first time,” Lindsey mentioned. Products by local artisans can also be found, such as plants from Rooted, and a candle line from Alpenglow.
An assortment of freshly roasted coffees from Arcadia Coffee Roasters is offered at Higher Grounds. Extensive coffee and teas offerings are presented on the large menu board behind the counter. Lindsey says the most popular items are the lattes, especially the vanilla latte, and the drip coffees. The staff bakes pastries on site, including giant chocolate chip cookies, muffins, and a popular special recipe vegan avocado brownie. Freshly roasted beans are also available for home grinders.
Customers may sip in the inside dining area, or outside on the patio. Local students, writers and researchers come on a regular basis to take advantage of the free internet connection. The site is one of the few places in Crestline to offer wi-fi.
Higher Grounds located at 23776 Lake Drive, across the street from Encompass. The coffee is ready at 7 o’clock in the morning.