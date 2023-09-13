The Lake Arrowhead Yacht Club hosted the 19th annual Hobie Regatta over the weekend. Local and visiting sailors spent the weekend enjoying racing, great food and camaraderie.
On Friday night, the club hosted the burger bash and followed by Saturday morning pre-race breakfast burritos all provided by volunteers.
Four races were held on Saturday with marginal winds. Sailors returned to the club for a steak dinner and raffle on Saturday evening. Raffle proceeds are used in April for rebuilding locally.
On Sunday, two more races concluded the weekend followed by awards and a pizza party.
Results at the conclusion
of the weekend are as follows:
4th- Henry/Paige DeGraffenreid
The club looks forward to expanding participation next year and hosting another fantastic weekend.