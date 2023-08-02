Who ya’ gonna call? It might be helpful to have Hammer’s Mountain Patrol on speed dial. This family owned and operated service, a state certified Private Patrol Operation, will do what needs to be done. They provide five levels of service (see their website for more info: https://www.hammerspatrol.com ).

1. Concierge- for $25/month, they will provide contact information for reliable service providers from their 26 years of experience on the mountain. They will keep a key to your house, provide a house sign indicating their protection coverage, and provide notary and fax services.