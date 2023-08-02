Who ya’ gonna call? It might be helpful to have Hammer’s Mountain Patrol on speed dial. This family owned and operated service, a state certified Private Patrol Operation, will do what needs to be done. They provide five levels of service (see their website for more info: https://www.hammerspatrol.com ).
1. Concierge- for $25/month, they will provide contact information for reliable service providers from their 26 years of experience on the mountain. They will keep a key to your house, provide a house sign indicating their protection coverage, and provide notary and fax services.
2. Bronze- Alarm Response- a 24-hour call center will contact the Hammer’s Mountain Patrol technician on duty, and they will do what needs to be done.
3. Silver- Exterior Patrol- a weekly walkaround and check service. Anything noticeably broken or needing attention? The homeowner will be alerted, and Hammer’s Mountain Patrol will arrange for fixing whatever is amiss.
4. Gold- Exterior and Interior house check- They will leave behind a dated, detailed log sheet showing what they checked for you. This is their most popular package. Furnace, hot water heater—the basics of home comfort.
5. Platinum or Platinum Basic- for Short-Term Rentals. The patrol service has 30 minutes to respond to a complaint call to the county from a neighbor about noise, trash, or any other complaint about the rental property. A homeowner can only have three complaints issued against the property before the county will pull their short-term rental permit.
Hammer’s Mountain Patrol responds to alarms but doesn’t install them. Alarms can be set up for sheriff’s response or patrol’s response, explained Ron Hammer, who co-owns the business with his sons Nick and Ronnie. When the alert comes directly to Hammer’s Mountain Patrol, they jump into action on the homeowner’s behalf. The County Sheriff can go out and check on the house, but they don’t necessarily have contact information for the homeowner to bring them into the equation. For the Bronze service, when Hammer’s Mountain Patrol gets an alert, they check on it and make sure it wasn’t just a false alarm caused by movement outdoors or a spider indoors. “When we get an alert from an alarm system that says ‘front door entry’ or ‘back door entry,’ the first thing we want to do is call the premise and see if anybody is inside the house—or if no one answers, go over there and check. We’re there to observe and report. If we find an actual break-in, we are not armed; we’re not going to go in and apprehend anyone. The next step would be to call the Sheriff.” Some alarms make a noise intended to scare intruders, but Hammer’s Mountain Patrol’s service alerts actual responders. They are licensed through the State of California to respond to an active alarm, and their response time is quicker, because Twin Peaks Sheriff’s station handles calls all the way from Cedar Pines to Green Valley Lake, and they are frequently busy with other calls. “Eighty percent of alarms are false,” Ron noted, “but, if you get movement in the living room, the sound of broken glass, etc. you know you’ve got a problem and you can respond.” The patrol service can often head the potential problem off, but if the Sheriff is needed, a call from Hammer’s Mountain Patrol will move to the Sheriffs’ priority list because they know the problem has been verified.
They have community patrol also and will drive through a gated community, for instance, twice a day and make sure everything is in order. “Our patrol trucks are labeled, and people know who we are,” he added, “and all of our houses are posted with a sign that says “Hammer’s Mountain Patrol Private Security.”
Snow removal is one of the services offered by Hammer’s Mountain Patrol. Customers are informed in September each year and offered the chance to sign up for the service. In a normal year, $500 might seem like a lot of money to cover removal of snow buildup when it gets to be four inches or greater. In 2023, it was an incredible bargain! “During Snowmageddon,” Ron said, “you wouldn’t believe how many people wanted to know if their deck was caved in or if they even had a roof on top of their house.” The Patrol’s usual schedule of routine checks was taken over by prioritizing care for people who actually live on the mountain and who needed help, but their crew worked very hard to care for all the owners who contract with them for patrol services. “Our customers loved updates!” he added. They loved to get photos of what was going on and get updates on the progress being made on clearing the snow from their properties.
Ron left the mountain the day before Snowmageddon hit, which enabled him to research and rent a huge John Deere tractor with a heated driver compartment out of Riverside. His son Ronny operated the vehicle, and he did Herculean feats of snow removal. Nick coordinated the Patrol’s crews. Regular snowplows were ineffective for clearing the roads, but Ronny and the John Deere were undaunted. The teams ended up picking up people on the roads and taking them to the grocery store. They helped deliver food. They checked clients’ gas meters. They arranged for San Bernardino County Fire to come in a snowcat to rescue a client whose roof was collapsing. He was calling Mountain Patrol for help, but they couldn’t get to him. The firemen got him out two hours before the roof caved in.
Hammer’s Mountain Patrol’s seasonal newsletters advise clients on issues related to their services. The summer newsletter has a reminder about San Bernardino County Code Enforcement’s fire hazard cleanup. It informs them that their second business Hammer’s Mountain Services can “provide yard cleanup, clear roofs of all pine needles and debris, rake and haul all pine needles, downed branches, blow off, and clean up.” Hammers Mountain Services is a licensed tree company. “We work with all the federal and state agencies. We work with San Bernardino County Land Use Services. We work with Mountain Rim Fire Safe Council, a local non-profit organization.” MRFSC will obtain AWAC permission for tree removal if San Bernardino County Code Enforcement gives a homeowner a notice stating that a tree on their property must be taken out and it is not a tree that Edison Company will remove due to danger to the electrical lines. MRFSC also obtains state and federal grants to help homeowners with the expense of mandated dead tree removal (where there is a target, i.e. a structure, a house, or a road). The goal is to reduce the fuel that feeds wildfires in the San Bernardino Mountains. Hammer’s Mountain Services is still working in Crestline on cleanup from storm damage this winter, and Ron has vivid memories of the 2007 fire that burned 245 homes in 24 hours near the home he and his wife had just moved into.
Mountain Patrol and Mountain Services combined have 12 employees, “a great team!” Ron declares. “We take pride in our business; it’s a local, family business,” he reiterated. Sons Nick and Ronny will carry on the business and are already very experienced.
They are also business partners with Evolve.com, a vacation rental company out of Denver. “They’re the platform; we’re the boots on the ground for them.” If your neighbors are going to turn their house into a short-term rental, all the houses within a certain radius get a letter in the mail, informing them that the house is to become a short-term rental and giving them an 800 number to call San Bernardino County Code Enforcement if there is a nuisance at the STR. Issues with guest parking, noise, activity, etc. can be reported. The County Code Enforcement calls Hammer Patrol, and they have 30 minutes to respond to the complaint and take care of the noise, for example. The county gives approval to applications for short-term rentals, but to keep the permit, three violations or complaints are the maximum allowed.
For the many second homeowners on the mountain, Hammer’s Mountain Patrol’s message is “We keep an eye on your house and make sure everything is running right when you do come up.” Peace of mind is their main product.