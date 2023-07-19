The Rim of the World Interact club has been a huge part of the High School scene for many years. By encouraging students to take ownership of projects and initiatives, Interact fosters leadership skills and a sense of responsibility within the youth.

Through collaboration and hands-on experience, members learn to plan, execute, and manage community-driven activities. Co-sponsored by the Lake Arrowhead and Mountain Sunrise Rotary, Interact has organized blood drives, clean ups, toy drives and senior citizen activities.