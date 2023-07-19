The Rim of the World Interact club has been a huge part of the High School scene for many years. By encouraging students to take ownership of projects and initiatives, Interact fosters leadership skills and a sense of responsibility within the youth.
Through collaboration and hands-on experience, members learn to plan, execute, and manage community-driven activities. Co-sponsored by the Lake Arrowhead and Mountain Sunrise Rotary, Interact has organized blood drives, clean ups, toy drives and senior citizen activities.
Unfortunately quarantine necessitated a pause in club activities, and Interact struggled to rebuild when Rim returned to school early 2021.
Led by Cathreen Curtis & Debbie Bennett (the club’s supervisor and assistant supervisor), Interact was able to start having club meetings for the 2022-2023 school year- but the club fell off again during snowmageddon and the 4 week break from school. With school reconvening in mid april, Interact had plans to better spread the word of club meetings around campus and gather a larger, stronger club.
Now the Interact club is approximately 30 members and growing; the newly elected officers Evelyn Griggs (President), Jordan Difranco (Vice President), Darren Gonzalez (Treasurer), Mary Ramirez (Secretary) and Isaiah Stiansen (Publicity) are all actively planning events for on and off the High school campus for the upcoming school year, as well as developing Interact clubs on the Middle and Elementary levels, known as Early Act.
The club has been in contact with the Parks and Rec program and plans to develop a community garden to be run by the Elementary, Middle and High school clubs, as well as organizing Fall, Winter and Spring community events.
The club officers are also planning on organizing senior citizen dances, such as the Senior x Senior dance to hopefully be held in the winter; which would be a pairing up of a senior in High school and a Senior citizen for a night of fun. The club is also planning fundraiser events to be held on campus, such as the winter talent show and the spring lip synch battle, as well as spreading more information about Rotarian events for High School and Middle school students such as PRYDE and RYLA.
The club’s goal as stated by club President Evelyn Griggs is to show that being a bigger part of the community can be fun, “Volunteer work doesn’t have to be boring. As a teenager I feel disconnected from the community and I want to change that, for me and my peers. I think it’s important to appreciate that we live in a beautiful place, and what better way to do that than giving back to it?”
Apart from leadership and community engagement, Interact offers a platform for personal development. Members learn valuable life skills such as effective communication, time management, project planning, and teamwork. These skills not only enhance their academic performance but also prepare them for future careers and personal endeavors.
When asked what makes Interact such an important club, Vice President Jordan DiFranco said “I love being a part of Interact, it instills values in us and makes us motivated to help the community.
The ability to see a problem and help change it is empowering and makes us feel good. That’s why I think it’s so important to create active clubs for younger students, so that they have the opportunity to create change as well.” This emphasis on giving back to society instills a lifelong commitment to service in its members.
As young adults, they begin to grasp the fulfillment and satisfaction that comes from helping others and making a difference. This sense of purpose often carries into adulthood, inspiring them to continue their involvement in service-oriented organizations and contribute positively to society.
The Rim of the World Interact Club’s vision for the upcoming school year shines brightly with hope and promise. With an unwavering commitment to serving the community, these young leaders are poised to make a meaningful impact on the lives of many.
Their ambitious plans, fueled by passion and dedication, exemplify the true spirit of Rotary International.