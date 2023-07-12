CRESTLINE - The village of Crestline was buzzing with speculation when the closing of the Bear House Family Restaurant was announced.  There were many stories and theories about what had happened, what the future would be for the location, and who were the new owners. It turns out that the new owners of the Top Town Café (in the same location) aren’t really new at all. The co-owners are Esperanza Roque-Morales, who has owned the building since 2009, and chef Noe Salinas-Nolasco, who began in the restaurant business, washing dishes in the same building, at 16 years old. When Roque-Morales purchased the building from the Crawford family, she wanted to operate an eatery, but “My kids were too little, so I had to lease it out.” Larry and Walt rented from her, and operated as “The Loose Caboose.” Model trains can still be seen above the dining areas, and the wall mural had a railroad theme. Salinas-Nolasco began working there during this period, later going to work at the original Crestline Café down the street, where Mountain Cravings is located today. The present Crestline Café location was then known as Billy Bear’s. He later returned to the kitchen where he began, working for the Bear House Family Restaurant.

When the restaurant space became available, Roque-Morales and Salinas-Nolasco planned to refurbish, and open sometime in late July. But there was so much demand by the public to open ahead of time, “we decided to focus on the outside of the building and the kitchen, so we could serve customers,” said Roque-Morales. The façade of the building was refurbished with the new name and a new design. The main dining area keeps the booth seating in American diner style, while the second dining room is decorated with contemporary Mexican art, reflecting the café’s American and Mexican food offerings.