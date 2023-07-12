CRESTLINE - The village of Crestline was buzzing with speculation when the closing of the Bear House Family Restaurant was announced. There were many stories and theories about what had happened, what the future would be for the location, and who were the new owners. It turns out that the new owners of the Top Town Café (in the same location) aren’t really new at all. The co-owners are Esperanza Roque-Morales, who has owned the building since 2009, and chef Noe Salinas-Nolasco, who began in the restaurant business, washing dishes in the same building, at 16 years old. When Roque-Morales purchased the building from the Crawford family, she wanted to operate an eatery, but “My kids were too little, so I had to lease it out.” Larry and Walt rented from her, and operated as “The Loose Caboose.” Model trains can still be seen above the dining areas, and the wall mural had a railroad theme. Salinas-Nolasco began working there during this period, later going to work at the original Crestline Café down the street, where Mountain Cravings is located today. The present Crestline Café location was then known as Billy Bear’s. He later returned to the kitchen where he began, working for the Bear House Family Restaurant.
When the restaurant space became available, Roque-Morales and Salinas-Nolasco planned to refurbish, and open sometime in late July. But there was so much demand by the public to open ahead of time, “we decided to focus on the outside of the building and the kitchen, so we could serve customers,” said Roque-Morales. The façade of the building was refurbished with the new name and a new design. The main dining area keeps the booth seating in American diner style, while the second dining room is decorated with contemporary Mexican art, reflecting the café’s American and Mexican food offerings.
The quick re-opening was good for the business. When the Independence Day weekend came, “We were slammed!” according to Roque-Morales.
Customers who come may find her greeting diners and waiting tables. They may also encounter one of their old favorite servers, Breann Linville. Linville is pleased to serve many of her old friends. But she didn’t find the transition easy. Regarding the change, Linville said “It was a bittersweet moment. I loved my old boss, but I wanted to stay here in Crestline. Almost all of my regulars have come back to check out the food.”
Although, like most people, Crestline residents are uncomfortable with change, many seem satisfied with the reopening of the venue. A regular who identified himself as Mark said, “I eat here a lot, because I have no kitchen.” His companion, Ray, a local promoter, says “I’m here for the brownies.” Gary Bancroft, retired from the South Coast Air Quality Management District, eats there at least once a week. “I usually order the chili verde omelet.” Many local retirees gather at the café. As far as the changeover is concerned, “There’s no difference that I can see,” says Bancroft. Cedar Pines Park residents Darrel and Galla Artiaga are also regulars. Galla says, “I usually get the Denver Omelet, pretty consistently, or the two-egg breakfast. I like this place because it’s friendly, it’s homey, and Bre is here. She’s always friendly and upbeat.” Darrel points out, “The serving sizes are good, and very consistent.” Galla likes the BLT or the bacon avocado burger for dinner.
The current menu offerings are fairly extensive, featuring standard American fare, such as breakfast specialties, like the Country Boy, a variety of four-egg omelets, biscuits, burgers, hot or cold sandwiches, and full dinners; but also a selection of Mexican food combination plates. Roque-Morales notes this menu is only temporary and a more complete one will come soon. The menu reflects her own tastes, having been brought up on American food and the cuisine of Mexico, mainly from the state of MIchoacan. Chef Neo continues to prepare the food in much the same way as he has for years, with fresh ingredients and generous portions. He usually features a special off-menu choice.
Roque-Morales did not come from the hospitality business. Her business experience has been in an auto body restoration and repair service that specializes in vintage and custom cars. In addition, she has been the landlord for seven rental units in the same building as the restaurant. “I have been very blessed with my tenants. They never are a problem.”
The building housing Top Town Café, at the intersection of Crest Forest Drive, and Woodland Road, is somewhat historic, and is featured in Russ Keller’s walking tours of Top Town, and in his book Mountain Mileposts, Crestline Edition. According to Keller, Gale and Jennie Phillips bought the building in 1934 and opened a restaurant called the Town Hall. The previous history of the building is unclear, but it has remained continuously a restaurant since the thirties. According to their sign, the Town Hall featured “Dine – Dance – Frolic & Pool.” The “pool” was a billiards table. Keller chose a photo taken in the bar for the cover of his book on “The Swingingest Little Town in America.” Lunch at the Town Hall was 35 cents and dinner was 50 cents. In the bar, beer and wine were 25 cents, and you could get a rum cocktail for 60 cents. The name evolved to Ye Olde Town Hall and later was known as The Last Chance Saloon, The Loose Caboose Café, and then the Bear House Family Restaurant. When it was The Loose Caboose Café, there were operating model trains on shelves in two of the dining areas, and table condiments were contained in model train cars.
The building also houses a large cocktail lounge, with a long curving bar, a pool table, room for dancing, and a spacious deep stage about twenty feet wide. Roque-Morales has exciting plans for this space. “We’re going to open the bar, and then we’ll have live entertainment. Maybe we’ll do some dancing.”
Despite any stories one might hear about the new management, Esperanza Roque-Morales wants everyone to know, “We’re here to provide good customer service, delicious food, and we wish abundance for everybody.”