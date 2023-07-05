CRESTLINE - Multitudes visited Crestline for the annual Jamboree Days festival, enjoying the patriotic parade and the fireworks reflected in Lake Gregory. Local resident Eileen Karn remarked, “I’ve lived here since 1998, and I’ve never seen it before. It’s always summer, and we’re always so busy with our air conditioning business at that time.” Eileen watched the parade from her spot in front of the thrift store in Top Town.
The Lache’s, a family of four (plus their dog) from Ontario, started with the parade. “We’re going to stay the whole day and watch the fireworks,” said Mr. Lache.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars honorary color guard kicked off the parade with their armed unit, followed by the patriotic sounds of the well-known Mountain Fifes and Drums, a non-profit youth organization that specializes in music of the colonial era. The displays of the national flag and the colonial costumes helped set the theme for the parade.
Typically, the parade honors an individual who has been of service to the community as Grand Marshal. But this year the Grand Marshal was “The Unsung Hero,” representing “every resident who gave unselfishly to help our community survive,” according to the Crestline Chamber of Commerce.
Also, as Citizen of the Year, the Chamber selected “Mike Johnstone, the Goodwin Family and Market Staff.” As the Goodwin employees marched in the parade Mike could be seen marching beside the sea of gray Goodwin’s shirts. Not every celebrity rode in a vintage car.
The parade featured a fleet of vintage vehicles, such as the 1929 Studebaker fire engine of the San Bernardino County Fire Department, and Russ Keller’s Studebaker custom “Hemi Hawk.” Many pickups were featured, including a 1953 “five window” Chevrolet 3100, from the Davis Auto Body family.
Another vehicle that attracted much attention was the Skid Steer stunted by Jake Hatch. Hatch showed his skills, doing wheelies and balancing his tractor on its skid. Jake and his company, Blacksheep Skid, of Snowflake, Arizona came to Crestline previously to help dig out of the 2023 blizzard.
In all, the parade featured some 65 units, and attracted large crowds. Many units threw candy to the children in the crowd, sending them scrambling for the treats, many of which were beginning to melt.
Meanwhile, down on Lake Drive, the edges of the street were crowded with vendors, selling jewelry, trinkets, antiques, food, and fashion. After the parade passed, groups of visitors visited the vendors and local businesses alike, despite the bank thermometer registering 96 degrees. In the athletic courts by the Boys and Girls Club, was a Fun Zone, featuring various games and diversions. And of course, at the end of the town proper, Lake Gregory’s shores thronged with bathers escaping the heat.
And finally, as darkness fell, visitors and residents alike were treated to an Independence Weekend pyrotechnic display over the waters of Lake Gregory.
This reporter thanks Gigi Bannister, Jenean Stafford, and Angel Williams for their contributions to this story.