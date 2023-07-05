CRESTLINE - Multitudes visited Crestline for the annual Jamboree Days festival, enjoying the patriotic parade and the fireworks reflected in Lake Gregory. Local resident Eileen Karn remarked, “I’ve lived here since 1998, and I’ve never seen it before. It’s always summer, and we’re always so busy with our air conditioning business at that time.” Eileen watched the parade from her spot in front of the thrift store in Top Town.

The Lache’s, a family of four (plus their dog) from Ontario, started with the parade. “We’re going to stay the whole day and watch the fireworks,” said Mr. Lache.