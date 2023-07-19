Last Wednesday, July 19th, Jersey Mike’s sandwich shop opened in the lower parking lot of Lake Arrowhead Village. For both Liz and her fiancé Dean Bliss, this has been a dream come true.  

Last year Liz and Dean were looking for a store to purchase and loved the Lake Arrowhead area. Dean’s comment, “The people are great!” so it made a perfect fit. Liz added that, especially since they were moving into a former sandwich shop occupied by one of their competitors. Both Liz and Dean have been working for the company for 10+ years, beginning in San Diego. Liz started out as a crew member at the age of 17 became a manager after college, and now is district manager for Jersey Mike’s. I asked if she skied or snowboarded and she said, “...no but I love to Kayak.”