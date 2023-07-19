Last Wednesday, July 19th, Jersey Mike’s sandwich shop opened in the lower parking lot of Lake Arrowhead Village. For both Liz and her fiancé Dean Bliss, this has been a dream come true.
Last year Liz and Dean were looking for a store to purchase and loved the Lake Arrowhead area. Dean’s comment, “The people are great!” so it made a perfect fit. Liz added that, especially since they were moving into a former sandwich shop occupied by one of their competitors. Both Liz and Dean have been working for the company for 10+ years, beginning in San Diego. Liz started out as a crew member at the age of 17 became a manager after college, and now is district manager for Jersey Mike’s. I asked if she skied or snowboarded and she said, “...no but I love to Kayak.”
Dean is the franchise owner of Jersey Mike’s in Lake Arrowhead. Dean started also as a crew member and over the years worked his way to upper management. He has always wanted to own his own franchise with Jersey Mike’s. Dean wanted to open back in April, but with the snow and remodeling and securing all the permits from the County, it has taken a bit longer than expected. I asked Dean if he was a skier or snowboarder and he shared that he did ski and is hoping to get back on the slopes.
Both Dean and Liz are great examples of how two kids can make their dreams come true and acquire their own business. They can be an inspiration to the students at Rim High School. Dean and Liz currently live in the San Ferando Valley, and it is quite a trek getting up to Lake Arrowhead, but the great news is that they will be looking for a place up on the Mountain!
They are a very cute couple and are engaged to be married. Liz says they are shooting to tie the knot around Fall 2024, sometime in October. We wish them the best in the future and that their adventure with Jersey Mikes in Lake Arrowhead is a great success!