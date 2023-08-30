Saturday, September 2 at 6 a.m.
The 4th Annual JIMMY SWIMS Cancer Charity Swim Event is scheduled for this Saturday, September 2. It’s bigger, more inspiring, and more united than ever before. Set against the serene backdrop of Lake Arrowhead, this event promises to be a morning of inspiration and unity, all in support of Thyroid Cancer Research at UCLA.
At the break of dawn, at 6 a.m., participants will gather at the ALA’s Burnt Mill Beach Club for a journey of hope, resilience, and shared purpose. With the Lake Patrol and emergency agencies on standby, swimmers will take to the waters, guided by the indomitable spirit of the founder, Jimmy Sanders himself.
This year, Jimmy is thrilled to welcome Olympic medalist, Kaitlin Shea Sandeno, alongside her nephew Max, a CIF medalist, who swam with Jimmy last year. The excitement is palpable, with bets placed on who will be the first to conquer the swim.
Jimmy Sanders, a Stage 4 Papillary Thyroid Cancer Patient, founded JIMMY SWIMS as a testament to his unwavering determination to make a difference. “To date, we’ve raised close to $250,000 from previous events, contributing significantly to groundbreaking research into novel treatments and interventions for metastasized papillary thyroid cancer. We are proud to partner with the Jonsson Cancer Center Foundation to support the pioneering work of Dr. Christiaan Schiepers in this critical field.”
Jimmy shares, “I embarked on the challenge of swimming across the lake, not only as a personal endeavor but also with the families affected by this relentless ailment in my heart and mind.” His journey, marked by multiple rounds of Radioactive Iodine Therapy and surgeries, has fueled the spirit of JIMMY SWIMS—a community united in the fight against cancer.
Despite numerous challenges, including the removal of a sizable tumor from his lung, Jimmy’s spirit remained unbroken. Genetic testing led to a specific form of oral chemotherapy that offered a new avenue of treatment, leading to tumor shrinkage. Swimming emerged as a therapeutic haven for his psyche and a fortifying force for his body.
From its humble inception in 2020, JIMMY SWIMS has grown into a community-wide movement. In 2021, we welcomed participants from the Lake Arrowhead community and beyond, showcasing the power of unity in the face of adversity. In 2022, over 80 individuals joined hands for this noble cause, including swimmers, paddle boarders, kayakers, and other human-powered vessels.
On Tuesday, August 29, Jimmy Sanders shared, “Unfortunately, my cancer has now metastasized to my brain. I was discharged from the hospital this morning and will begin treatment in a couple of days.”
As of the time this article went to press, Jimmy Sanders has informed the Mountain News that he intends to attend and participate at the Jimmy Swims’ event this upcoming Saturday.
Jimmy’s aspiration remains steadfast—to rally the community, old friends, and new allies in the fight against cancer. For those inspired to swim alongside Jimmy Sanders or contribute to this remarkable cause, visit JimmySwims.org and be a part of the journey towards a future where cancer’s grip is weakened, and hope prevails.
Spectators are welcome at Jimmy Swims.