Julianne Center, 2015 graduate of Rim of the World High School, has collected several more academic accolades. After graduating from Brown University in 2019 with a double major of English Nonfiction Writing (with an eye toward becoming a journalist) and Environmental Studies, she recently graduated from Yale Divinity School with a Master of Divinity degree. She served as the editor of the Brown Daily Herald student newspaper in her undergraduate years. A significant part of her undergrad career arose from a study abroad semester in Barcelona, Spain. Along the way Julianne felt a call to ministry, and setting journalism aside, she pursued the MDiv degree.

In the midst of what can be the ivory tower of academia, Julianne found herself drawn to an unlikely group of folks she encountered through covering a story on people experiencing homelessness for the Brown Daily Herald. She heard singing from a nearby park and found the Church Beyond the Walls worshipping and singing from a corner of downtown Providence, Rhode Island, where Brown is located. “They felt called to serve people from all walks of life,” Julianne observed and welcomed everyone to their fellowship “from Harvard graduates to those experiencing homelessness, those who had lived under bridges for most of their life or were battling addiction.” They turned the altar from their worship service into a table and fed people from there after the service. They shared all they had. She was intrigued but left soon after for a semester abroad. When she returned, she began attending the outdoor services regularly. Even in winter? In Rhode Island? Yes! “Church Beyond the Walls meets outside in the public park every week rain or shine—we’ve even had church in blizzards!” Julianne affirmed.