Julianne Center, 2015 graduate of Rim of the World High School, has collected several more academic accolades. After graduating from Brown University in 2019 with a double major of English Nonfiction Writing (with an eye toward becoming a journalist) and Environmental Studies, she recently graduated from Yale Divinity School with a Master of Divinity degree. She served as the editor of the Brown Daily Herald student newspaper in her undergraduate years. A significant part of her undergrad career arose from a study abroad semester in Barcelona, Spain. Along the way Julianne felt a call to ministry, and setting journalism aside, she pursued the MDiv degree.
In the midst of what can be the ivory tower of academia, Julianne found herself drawn to an unlikely group of folks she encountered through covering a story on people experiencing homelessness for the Brown Daily Herald. She heard singing from a nearby park and found the Church Beyond the Walls worshipping and singing from a corner of downtown Providence, Rhode Island, where Brown is located. “They felt called to serve people from all walks of life,” Julianne observed and welcomed everyone to their fellowship “from Harvard graduates to those experiencing homelessness, those who had lived under bridges for most of their life or were battling addiction.” They turned the altar from their worship service into a table and fed people from there after the service. They shared all they had. She was intrigued but left soon after for a semester abroad. When she returned, she began attending the outdoor services regularly. Even in winter? In Rhode Island? Yes! “Church Beyond the Walls meets outside in the public park every week rain or shine—we’ve even had church in blizzards!” Julianne affirmed.
Following what this stirred in her, Julianne accepted an internship at a more traditional, indoor Lutheran Church in a small town nearby, pastored by the same woman pastor who led Church Beyond the Walls. There Julianne felt an even stronger call to ministry, building upon the social justice foundation gained during her studies at Brown. She asked the pastor “What is the first step toward becoming a minister?” “Divinity School,” she answered. Julianne investigated the options and decided that Yale would be the place where she could “do the best theological exploring,” as she described it, so she enrolled. She had to begin her seminary course work virtually because of COVID. Having conquered the seminary mountain, she is pursuing ordination in the United Church of Christ, the first denomination that ordained women and supported LGBTQ rights.
Another church where Julianne has been active is Southport Congregational Church in Southport, Connecticut, where she currently lives. They have an outdoor beach service on Long Island Sound (but only in the summer). For her Clinical Pastoral Education (CPE) program for a semester as part of her seminary education, she had to do eight or nine overnight shifts in a hospital where she was volunteering, where she was the only chaplain on call for the hospital for a 24-hour shift. That was “an absolutely devastating job, but also beautiful and meaningful to be let into people’s lives at their darkest moments,” Julianne said.
At age 11 Julianne had picked up a Bible on her own and committed to reading two chapters per night until she read through the entire book. She had attended a Lutheran preschool on the mountain, but her family were not then churchgoers, so she just wanted to know about this book so frequently quoted and referred to as a guide for living, especially regarding Proposition 8, which was on the ballot in California at the time (regarding same sex marriage). She established a personal relationship with Jesus and explored the Christian faith, knowing she wanted to dedicate her life to faith. Her family began attending Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church in Lake Arrowhead during Julianne’s sophomore year at Rim. Since she was volunteering at Wildhaven Ranch on Sundays, she found herself unable to attend church with her family (because she was “picking up after raccoons” and caring for other animals), but she avowed that Roger and Diane, the owners of Wildhaven, were great spiritual mentors.
Julianne is not only a living, breathing church beyond the walls herself, she also has a global outlook. She is engaged to a Spaniard named Gus, whom she did NOT meet on her semester in Barcelona but rather at Yale. His semester abroad was spent in California, and after a wedding in Gus’ hometown in Spain next summer, they hope to establish a home in California. (Julianne declared “I do miss the pine trees.”) Gus is a research scientist who just got his PhD from Yale in cellular biology and neuroscience. “We have to find a place where can find two highly specific jobs,” she laughed.
Julianne called her semester in Spain “the best semester of my life.” She found it a very interesting time to be in Barcelona, because the Catalonian Revolution was taking place as Catalan tried once again to secede from Spain. Her original motivation for learning Spanish was that her best friends on the mountain were Mexican Americans whose parents spoke limited English, and she wanted to communicate better with them. Spanish fluency also served her well in working with hospital patients, because 40% of them were Spanish speaking. “The best part about studying abroad was getting the confidence that I could have conversations and relationships in Spanish, and it worked out. I’m marrying a Spaniard!” The outdoor theme carries on in Julianne’s life in her love for hiking and walking her Australian Cattle Dog on hiking trails near her home in New Haven two times a day. “I’m always going to be a mountain girl, so being in nature is where I find a lot of my sense of spirituality,” she said. She adopted the dog during some time spent in Colorado living on a farm while exploring writing as a profession and working with migrant farm workers and gaining empathy for the inequities they face. She and Gus have a dream of walking the Camino de Santiago (Saint James in English), a 500-mile pilgrimage which ends at the shrine of Santiago de Compostela in Galicia in northwestern Spain, believed to be the resting place of the remains of the Apostle James.
“It’s been an interesting and challenging three years to wrestle with one’s theology and learn the original Greek that the Bible was written in.” She hopes to use her passion for English literature, which blossomed during her studies at Brown, and apply it to studying the Bible as literature and as a tool to add to the exploration of faith and spirituality. Her sermons are likely to includes parallels to Taylor Swift lyrics and to challenge people to think deeply and explore their faith at a deeper level.