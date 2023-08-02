Contact your Your Congressman
Contact your Your Congressman
As mentioned on the phone, Will Burns, Representative for Congressman Jay Obernolte, has a meeting scheduled with the FAA next week to discuss the ongoing flight path issues.
Burns expressed:
“I have scheduled a follow up with the FAA to assess how their work has progressed. Please send along any relevant information to help inform my meeting, which we are trying to lock down for next week.”
The need for current complaints from the public is best communicated directly to Will Burns by email with photos, if possible.
Please have anyone who wants to contact Mr. Burns, do so at this email address: William.Burns@mail.house.gov
The graphic below represents complaints I filed using the “Airnoise” system. I subscribe to Airnoise.io for a small fee, and leave it active on my phone in order to easily file complaints . You will note, I filed 24 in the last 30 days, but the more significant figure is the total for zip code 92352 amounting to over 80,714.
With San Bernardino International Airport open for cargo business, low, loud and frequent air traffic will get worse. If people do not make their voice heard on the issue now, the FAA will permit even more egregious airline noise over all of us. Please help me send more info to Mr. Burns by reaching our community now before we have no voice to advocate on our behalf.
-David Caine