Nancy Lavelle

“Summertime and the livin’ is easy,” the old song may go, but that isn’t the case for everyone. For many of us, the three long years of the pandemic plus our recent Snowmeggedon is fresh in our memories. While we all looked forward to the warm summer weather, none of us planned on the excessive heat that has gripped our community and much of the nation as well. The warmth, relaxation, and flexibility that the summer months bring can have the potential to trigger feelings of being overwhelmed and losing control. Expectations of being carefree can put a lot of pressure on those of us who find ourselves isolated or that our “to-do” lists have grown too long after the last few years including our challenging winter. Seasonal affective disorder (SAD) can actually increase during the summer. Here are some tips to boost our emotional, social, and physical well-being during the summer and beyond.  

Spend More Time Outside:  Increased levels of vitamin D and serotonin, are known to boost our moods. Take a moment to step outdoors, smell the mountain air, or feel the cool waters of the lake.  Watching the sunset can provide a sense of calm and well-being.  Take a walk early in the morning to avoid the heat. Staying physically active during hot weather may be challenging. However, whether it is gardening, hiking, taking a dip in the lake, or paddle boarding, spending time outdoors is an essential element of self-care.