“Summertime and the livin’ is easy,” the old song may go, but that isn’t the case for everyone. For many of us, the three long years of the pandemic plus our recent Snowmeggedon is fresh in our memories. While we all looked forward to the warm summer weather, none of us planned on the excessive heat that has gripped our community and much of the nation as well. The warmth, relaxation, and flexibility that the summer months bring can have the potential to trigger feelings of being overwhelmed and losing control. Expectations of being carefree can put a lot of pressure on those of us who find ourselves isolated or that our “to-do” lists have grown too long after the last few years including our challenging winter. Seasonal affective disorder (SAD) can actually increase during the summer. Here are some tips to boost our emotional, social, and physical well-being during the summer and beyond.
Spend More Time Outside: Increased levels of vitamin D and serotonin, are known to boost our moods. Take a moment to step outdoors, smell the mountain air, or feel the cool waters of the lake. Watching the sunset can provide a sense of calm and well-being. Take a walk early in the morning to avoid the heat. Staying physically active during hot weather may be challenging. However, whether it is gardening, hiking, taking a dip in the lake, or paddle boarding, spending time outdoors is an essential element of self-care.
Balance Your “To-Do” List with Taking Time to Unwind: Many of us plan to use our weekends or vacation time to accomplish tasks around the house that we have neglected during our busy workweeks or the difficult winter we just went through. Make sure to plan ahead to balance your “to-do” list with time during the week, your weekends, or your vacation time just to unwind. Read a book at home, stay away from news or social media that is stressful, write in a journal, or practice meditation or gratitude traditions. Recognizing our own thoughts and feelings allows us to reconnect with ourselves in ways that are healthy for our minds, bodies, and with our personal relationships. And, remember to ask for help in completing your “to-do” lists. Many of the tasks we need to undertake require the assistance of family members, friends, or professionals to complete.
Stay Connected: Feelings of being overwhelmed or of losing control often result in us isolating ourselves from others, not wanting to be a “burden” or a “downer” to our families or friends. Sometimes we don’t even recognize that negative thoughts and feelings have crept up on us. We might even find ourselves caught in a Vicious Circle of hopelessness and despair. There are tried and true ways to avoid sinking into a downward spiral: keep in touch with close family or friends by phone or in person by “hanging out” once in a while; reconnect with distant family or friends via the phone or online; play with a pet (either your own or someone else’s); write a letter to your strongest emotions; box with a mattress or pillow; and laugh as frequently (and heartily) as possible. Volunteer or join a social group. Reach out for help from spiritual, religious or professional advisors. Remember, connecting with others reconnects us to ourselves!
Eat and Sleep Well!: Physical self-care includes exercise, nutrition, quality sleep, regular check-ups with your doctor and dentist, and staying hydrated. Swimming or finding an online exercise workout you can do at home, indoors, can relieve stress and boost our moods. Creating light but healthful meals incorporating fruits, nuts, fish or chicken and crisp, refreshing greens takes only a little bit of our time. While many of our mountain homes lack air conditioning, keeping our bedrooms cool or finding a place in our homes that is the coolest, darkest, and quietest can aide in our sleep. Importantly, avoiding alcohol or drugs when we feel overwhelmed or that we are losing control is key to our emotional and physical well-being.
During the summer months, it is easy to stay on the couch and binge-watch the latest television series, or spend hours on social media online, but idle activity can promote negative consequences on our physical and mental health. Try some of the suggestions above. You might be surprised how good you feel!
If you are overwhelmed by feelings of sadness or despair, reach out for help from the many mental health or spiritual resources in our community. Need someone to talk to? Contact the San Bernardino County Behavior Health ACCESS number at (888) 743-1478.
Dr. Lavelle received her Ph.D. in Educational Psychology from UCLA. She founded a non-profit organization, the Institute for the Redesign of Learning, in 1974; a private company, Total Education Solutions, Inc., in 1997; and Taking Charge, LLC, in 2015. She is the creator and principal author of several training programs for educators, therapists, administrators, parents, and others working with learners of all ages and all abilities, including the Taking Charge® Parents and Caregivers Workbook (2019). For more information about the Taking Charge® programs, visit www.takingcharge.com