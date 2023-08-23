Brewfest_Logo-2023-CMYK-4-color

The Lake Arrowhead Chamber of Commerce, Lake Arrowhead Brewing Company and Mountain Brew Club come together to present the best of community, collaboration, local businesses, friendships around craft beer on Saturday, September 9, 2023.

“We celebrate our passion for craft brewing with a very special mix of innovation from Brew Clubs and excitement from commercial Breweries and Taprooms,” said Robin Bull, executive director of Lake Arrowhead Chamber of Commerce. “The Lake Arrowhead Brewing Co. has curated an exciting lineup of some of Southern California’s best craft breweries and taprooms!  The Mountain Brew Club brings the Brew Clubs, all returning from last year’s event.”