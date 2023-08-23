The Lake Arrowhead Chamber of Commerce, Lake Arrowhead Brewing Company and Mountain Brew Club come together to present the best of community, collaboration, local businesses, friendships around craft beer on Saturday, September 9, 2023.
“We celebrate our passion for craft brewing with a very special mix of innovation from Brew Clubs and excitement from commercial Breweries and Taprooms,” said Robin Bull, executive director of Lake Arrowhead Chamber of Commerce. “The Lake Arrowhead Brewing Co. has curated an exciting lineup of some of Southern California’s best craft breweries and taprooms! The Mountain Brew Club brings the Brew Clubs, all returning from last year’s event.”
Brewfest will showcase a variety of special brews against the Lake Arrowhead landscape, great food and live music. “Their stories are as deliciously complex as their brews,” Bull added. “While you’re sampling great brews and enjoying the food and live music at Brewfest, you’ll meet great friends!”
The event is at a 5174 foot altitude, high up the mountains at Arrowhead Lake Association’s Tavern Bay Beach Club on the lake front, is in the majestic alpine forest of Southern California. Experience spectacular views & brews, food, live music and dancing. Live music from locally renowned musicians coming together as a band at Brewfest include, Dave Bennett, Shannon Bizzy, Angela Riggio from Superlark and others.
Local food purveryors at this year’s event include The Lake Lakefront Taproom, Jetties Waterfront Kitchen + Drink, and Twin Peaks and Top Town Farmer’s Market.
There are still tickets available in the VIP Tent, where food will be catered. Our local vineyard Sycamore Ranch Winery is sponsoring wine at this year’s event to add the beer roster. “The best part is you can continue your Brewfest experience by visiting the amazing breweries and restaurants we showcase here after Brewfest is over,” added Robin Bull.
Tickets are available at :