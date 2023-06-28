Lake Arrowhead Country Club recently held its Welcome Back Concert on Saturday, June 17 where the members of this beautiful private club enjoyed bbq inspired cuisine and danced to Lake Arrowhead’s hottest all female country cover band Wild West.
In addition to the beautiful 18-hole champion golf course the club also offers Tennis, Pickleball, a saltwater swimming pool and many exciting dining and social events!
The annual Member/Member Golf tournament was held June 23 and 24th
Maria Carter and Meghan Hardin-Griffiths for Ladies Overall Gross,
Rikki Daniels and Kim Daugherty for Ladies Low Net.
Wayne Carter and Patrick Kennedy for Mens Overall Gross
Christopher Dyer and Matt Dyer for Mens Low Net
Lake Arrowhead Country Club is located on 250 Golf Course Road in Lake Arrowhead. Contact Gina Richardson for membership inquiries at 909-337-2441 x 106.