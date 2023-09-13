mac-steve-valentine.jpg

On September 8, the Lake Arrowhead Municipal Advisory Council (MAC) hosted its monthly meeting to discuss topics of importance to the Lake Arrowhead community.

The meeting opened with the introduction of the council’s newest member. Steve Valentine, you might know him better as an emcee at the Lake Arrowhead Village Summer Concert Series. He’s also a public relations consultant for the city of West Hollywood, an instructor at the Lake Arrowhead Dance Academy, a realtor and a member of the Lake Arrowhead Chamber of Commerce.