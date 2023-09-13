On September 8, the Lake Arrowhead Municipal Advisory Council (MAC) hosted its monthly meeting to discuss topics of importance to the Lake Arrowhead community.
The meeting opened with the introduction of the council’s newest member. Steve Valentine, you might know him better as an emcee at the Lake Arrowhead Village Summer Concert Series. He’s also a public relations consultant for the city of West Hollywood, an instructor at the Lake Arrowhead Dance Academy, a realtor and a member of the Lake Arrowhead Chamber of Commerce.
Despite being his first meeting, Steve had already been sworn in due to unique circumstances. The Board of Supervisors was contacted by the Department of Justice regarding the recent murder in Cedar Glen. Supervisor Rowe needed someone to represent her office with the DOJ. Steve volunteered, which got him sworn in early so he could serve in an official capacity.
The Community Services Department of the DOJ reaches out to communities in need to offer help and support. They worked with Steve to provide any needed services to the Arrowhead community. What stood out to Steve was the Bias Incidence and Hate Crimes Forum. It would be a public forum for community members to attend and “learn how to heal, learn how to move forward, and to show respect and address recent events.” Steve felt it would be most appropriate to hold off on holding the forum until after the victim’s public memorial, so as to not usurp the attention away.
Another possibility discussed was formation of partnership between groups such as the Mountain LGBTQ+ Alliance or the Lake Arrowhead Chamber of Commerce facilitated by the DOJ.
Following up on the topic, a representative from the Sheriff’s Department also spoke in regard to the crime. Following the shooting, a private vigil was held at the Resort. A deputy was stationed at the event.
The Sheriff’s Department was also made aware of the planned protests by the Westboro Baptist Church, a homophobic group who seeks to subvert recent events to further spread their own message. Given the First Amendment, the group is allowed to protest, so long as they remain peaceful and follow laws and ordinances. The Sheriff’s Department is taking measures to ensure “whatever happens remains safe and within the scope of the law.” Deputies will be monitoring the protests. The history of the group confirms that they are a nonviolent group. They do not carry weapons or throw objects while protesting.
It was also advised that “the less attention we give these folks, the more diluted their message becomes.”
The California Highway Patrol also mentioned that they would have officers standing by to step in if necessary.
Lastly, the Sheriff’s Department stated that the investigation into the murder is ongoing, and that currently no further details are available for the public.
The Lake Arrowhead community has suffered through a traumatic event, but with dedicated and caring community members like Steve Valentine, we will work together to push past and move on.
Next month’s MAC meeting will be hosted on October 5, at 6:00 PM, at the Twin Peaks County Building.