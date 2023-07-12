July’s municipal advisory council (MAC) meeting for the Lake Arrowhead area was held on the heels of the big holiday weekend. MAC meetings are chance for government and community agencies to reach out to the public and vice versa.
Pam Balch, representing the office of Assemblyman Tom Lackey was the first to address those gathered. She gave an update on the bills supported and worked against by the assemblyman. He worked to push through bills that protect the victims of crimes, require juvenal halls to report when people are injured in the hall, crack down on illegitimate claims of selling cannabis legally, extend the maximum allotted age to apply to CHP to 40, allow agencies to interconnect records of abused children and give tax money to communities that are working to crack down on illegal cannabis growth. He also worked to stop bills that would apply a 15% tax on short term rentals, stop the use of police canines for de-escalation purposes and stop consensual searches by police.
Next was Sidney Sonck from the office of Senator Ochoa Bogh. He provided a follow-up on last month’s town hall meeting with the senator. The office of the senator is currently awaiting a letter from AWAC on behalf of the community for further action to be taken regarding the AWAC/LACSD merger.
After the representatives of elected officials, the government agencies reported. First, Officer Ubaldo Gonzalez spoke on behalf of the California Highway Patrol. The CHP had just ended their July 4 maximum enforcement period (MEP), which lasted from 6:00 pm on June 30 to midnight on July 5. During that time, 106 citations were issued to motorists, there were 14 misdemeanor arrests and 14 traffic collisions in the mountain area. To finish his report, Officer Gonzalez introduced the two new sergeants to the area, Sergeant Mariano Alverez and David Roman.
Representing the Sheriff’s Office was Lieutenant Craig Harris. The Sheriff’s Office had a presence at both Crestline’s Jamboree Day and Lake Arrowhead’s fireworks show. At Jamboree Day, there was one arrest early on for someone drunk in public and everything else went smoothly. Lake Arrowhead saw no significant issues at the Village or on the lake. Deputies aboard the Sheriff patrol boat issued eight citations—mostly warnings—for various boating safety issues. There were no arrests on the lake.
Cal Fire was represented by Jason Mayham. Cal Fire is fully staffed and equipped and ready for the coming fire season. Over the holiday weekend, there was a fire at Pilot Rock. A quick response from the fire copters put a stop to it before it could spread. Another, smaller fire also occurred near Big Bear. Jason warned that the fire season this year will start later, but with all the grass growth from the excess water will lead to more numerous brush fires once it dries.
For San Bernardino County Fire was Interim Assistant Chief Joe Barna. He wanted to share the “Ready, Set, Go” program available on the county fire website. It’s a program that provides guides on how to plan ahead for a fire evacuation, should the worst happen.
A written report from Cal Trans was submitted to the MAC and read to those in attendance. Cal Trans will be pulling in help from other districts in order to ensure a timely restriping effort for the roads. Pothole repairs are ongoing, with storm-related damage being prioritized. Work on the wall on Highway 173 has continued, with the closed lane recently switching. Assuming all goes well, the project could be completed by winter, weather and materials allowing. While the repair on Highway 18 repair project has progressed to the point where there will be no further traffic switches. Lanes will still be closed as needed, but at least one lane for each direction of travel will remain open at all times. The estimated completion time is fall of 2024, but the contractor is currently ahead of schedule and may finish early.
For community agencies, Mark Harris, from MARTA, reiterated last month’s announcement of free rides on Mountain Transit’s Routes Two and Four, as well as the weekend trolley. “The idea is to help get people out of their cars and into the Mountain Transit buses.” He also noted that some changes will be announced soon, with the goal of providing a more dependable and frequent way to travel the mountain. In the month and a half since starting the free ride program, ridership has increased 20% for MARTA.
Sarah Green, from the Crestline Chamber of Commerce, highlighted Crestline’s Jamboree Day. Close to a hundred different small businesses were represented in the event. This year, the Grand Marshall of the parade was the unsung heroes, while the usual Citizen of the Year became Citizens of the Year and honored the staff from Goodwin’s. Lake Gregory was at capacity for all four days of the holiday weekend.
Closing out the meeting was the Supervisor’s report, provided by Lewis Murray, representative of Supervisor Dawn Rowe. Lewis gave a quick summary of the new Light Trespass Ordinance. The new rule seeks to cut down on light pollution by codifying what can and can’t be done with outdoor lights. He also explained how Lake Arrowhead, as a rural community, has been exempted from the new organic waste rules that would require compostable materials to be separated from non-organic waste. What has changed is that green waste, such as leaves and pine needles, must be manually separated and delivered to a waste disposal center, rather than picked up by trash trucks. Lewis has extended an invitation to representatives from Burtec, Mountain Disposal, and the Solid Waste Management District to attend next month’s MAC meeting to answer any and all questions.
Next month’s MAC meeting will be hosted on August 3 at 6:00 pm.