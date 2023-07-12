July’s municipal advisory council (MAC) meeting for the Lake Arrowhead area was held on the heels of the big holiday weekend. MAC meetings are chance for government and community agencies to reach out to the public and vice versa.

Pam Balch, representing the office of Assemblyman Tom Lackey was the first to address those gathered. She gave an update on the bills supported and worked against by the assemblyman. He worked to push through bills that protect the victims of crimes, require juvenal halls to report when people are injured in the hall, crack down on illegitimate claims of selling cannabis legally, extend the maximum allotted age to apply to CHP to 40, allow agencies to interconnect records of abused children and give tax money to communities that are working to crack down on illegal cannabis growth. He also worked to stop bills that would apply a 15% tax on short term rentals, stop the use of police canines for de-escalation purposes and stop consensual searches by police.