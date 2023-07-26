A Spectacular Fundraising Event for Car Enthusiasts
The annual Lake Arrowhead Rotary Classic Car & Motorcycle Show is back and better than ever! Taking place on Saturday, July 29, at the picturesque Lake Arrowhead Village, this event promises to be a delightful experience for car and motorcycle enthusiasts, families, and pet lovers alike
Around 80 classic cars and motorcycles will be on display, giving visitors the opportunity to check out the beautiful vintage vehicles.
Judges at the show highly value meticulous restoration processes that maintain original specifications and historical accuracy when evaluating the classic cars.
This fundraising event welcomes all spectators without any admission fee.
The show is open to families and even pet owners, who can bring their well-behaved four-legged friends on leashes.
There will be trophies awarded to participants in various categories, such as Best Chrome, Most Exotic, Most Movie Ready, People’s Choice, and Best Speeding Ticket Magnet.
While enjoying the spectacular display of cars and motorcycles, visitors can explore shops in Lake Arrowhead Village and savor delicious food from local restaurants.
The event is a fundraiser organized by the Lake Arrowhead Rotary Foundation to support vital charities both locally and globally.
The Lake Arrowhead Rotary Classic Car & Motorcycle Show promises a day filled with nostalgic beauty, roaring engines, and heartwarming camaraderie among car enthusiasts. Whether you’re an automotive history buff, a vintage car collector, or simply looking for a fun family outing, this show is sure to be an unforgettable experience against the stunning backdrop of Lake Arrowhead Village.
For classic car and motorcycle owners interested in showcasing their vehicles at the event, registration is available on the Lake Arrowhead Rotary website at LakeArrowheadRotary.net