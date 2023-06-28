This past Saturday, June 24th, the Lake Arrowhead Water Ski Club (LAWSC) had a spectacular night of racing. The lake was horrible and choppy - some even said worse than ocean conditions - but the skiers raced on! There were a total of three races, all double-up style, where two skiers partner up and are towed together behind the same boat. Though all of this sounds typical for a night of racing in Lake Arrowhead, something quite out of the ordinary occurred when 8 long time original veteran members of the LAWSC returned to the water. Not only did they come to show the new kids how it’s done, these members played a crucial role in paying tribute to someone who was very special to us all.

In the first double up race, our returning members gave the new generation a real run for their money. Coming in first place were skiers Greg Anderson and Kyle Cummings, towed behind legendary driver John Cummings with Glen Anderson observing. The Anderson and Cummings families had an unquantifiable impact on the development and maintenance of the LAWSC through the years, so this was well deserved! In second place were spectacular up and coming skiers, the Tovatt brothers (Parker and Ryder). They skied behind Team 915, with driver Bryin Yedor and Doug Eckoff observing. Rounding up the podium, Jason Davison and Stevie Davis (another fantastic long time LAWSC member) took third behind Team 70, driver Jim Choura with Justin Soller observing.