This past Saturday, June 24th, the Lake Arrowhead Water Ski Club (LAWSC) had a spectacular night of racing. The lake was horrible and choppy - some even said worse than ocean conditions - but the skiers raced on! There were a total of three races, all double-up style, where two skiers partner up and are towed together behind the same boat. Though all of this sounds typical for a night of racing in Lake Arrowhead, something quite out of the ordinary occurred when 8 long time original veteran members of the LAWSC returned to the water. Not only did they come to show the new kids how it’s done, these members played a crucial role in paying tribute to someone who was very special to us all.
In the first double up race, our returning members gave the new generation a real run for their money. Coming in first place were skiers Greg Anderson and Kyle Cummings, towed behind legendary driver John Cummings with Glen Anderson observing. The Anderson and Cummings families had an unquantifiable impact on the development and maintenance of the LAWSC through the years, so this was well deserved! In second place were spectacular up and coming skiers, the Tovatt brothers (Parker and Ryder). They skied behind Team 915, with driver Bryin Yedor and Doug Eckoff observing. Rounding up the podium, Jason Davison and Stevie Davis (another fantastic long time LAWSC member) took third behind Team 70, driver Jim Choura with Justin Soller observing.
For the second double up, the tables turned and the young boys came back in the lead. Ryder Tovatt and Gage Goldsmith flew into first place, skiing behind Team 915, driver Bryin Yedor with Doug Eckoff observing. Coming in second, was Andy Anderson and his brother Glen Anderson, skiing behind driver John Cummings with Kyle Cummings observing. Last but certainly not least on the podium, came Cole Harper and Randy Lewis. They skied behind Team 70, driver Jim Choura and John Harich observing.
The final double up race of the evening was surely the roughest of them all, but still Andy Anderson and Steve Davis still managed to take first place! These vets were pulled behind Team 70, by driver Jim Choura and Justin Soller as their observer! In second came Cole Harper and Jason Davison with Matt Carricaburu driving and Katelin Wendt observing. Rounding up the race was Gage Goldsmith & Sean Davison behind Team 915, with Bryin Yedor driving and Doug Eckoff observing.
It was absolutely incredible seeing long time impactful members, and not to mention world class skiers, return to the water. These members included: Andy Anderson (Team USA skier in 2007 and 2009. He also placed third overall in 2011 and 2013 as well 1st in his class F2), Greg Anderson (Team USA skier 1997, 1999 and 2009), Glenn Anderson (Team USA skier 1995 and in 2007 third place overall), John Cummings (world class driver since ‘86), Kyle Cummings (Jr World champion in 1999, Team USA 2001, 2003, 2004, and 2005), Justin Soller (F2 Champion ‘05), Katelin Wendt (‘03 Jr girls champion, Team USA skier 2007, 2009, and 2011), and Stevie Davis (world class driver since ‘03). The LAWSC would like to recognize each of these members, and say thank you for keeping the spirit of waterskiing alive in Lake Arrowhead. We
truly would not be able to continue what we do today without your support, from the very beginning.
Though our veterans do enjoy putting a little heat on the backs of the new members, our “Return of the Greats” races were hosted for reasons beyond competitive spirit. This night of racing was dedicated to a pillar of the Water Ski community, Gary “Doc” Anderson, who recently passed on.
Gary started coming up to Lake Arrowhead in the 1940’s with his cousin John Cummings and his family. He joined the Waterski Club in 1978 and his passion for the sport soared as he quickly became the favorite driver of many - including his sons. He and his wife Bonnie created a beautiful family of twin girls and 3 boys. Their daughters followed in Bonnie’s footsteps and became cheerleaders, while their sons Andy, Glen, and Greg, shared their dad’s passion for the water, and became decorated world class water skiers.
Gary was a truly incredible man, leaving a mark everywhere he went. His love for his family and the water truly shined in every moment he lived. The LAWSC welcomed back some of the great’s this evening, not only to ski, drive, and observe in his honor, but celebrate him in a way we all know he would have loved. Doc will forever be missed, but more importantly he will always be remembered.
Additional thanks from the LAWSC go out to all other skiers, drivers, observers, ALA personnel, Village Pizza Deli, volunteer chase boats, and supporters. Of course we cannot go without thanking the head of our club Nikki Yedor, for running the show and making sure the races continue year after year! Community is why the LAWSC continues to thrive. There will be two more races this summer, one July 29th, and another August 5th. If you are interested in joining please feel free to get more information by scanning the QR code below - we are always looking forward to welcoming new faces!