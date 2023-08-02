This week LAYC had a busy week wrapping up another series of racing, JYC member camp, ALA Appreciation dinner and Participation in Happy Trails lake Trail Clean-up day.

The LAYC member camp is for kids 8 years old and up. They are able to come to the club and sail with instructors each day from 9-12:00. Younger kids, that are at least 5 years old, can take part in our Minnows and Mariners program where they can do arts and crafts and swimming. This past week our junior sailors spent time on our Hobie Waves, Optis and Lazers doing fun races and games including poker runs and scavenger hunts.