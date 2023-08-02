This week LAYC had a busy week wrapping up another series of racing, JYC member camp, ALA Appreciation dinner and Participation in Happy Trails lake Trail Clean-up day.
The LAYC member camp is for kids 8 years old and up. They are able to come to the club and sail with instructors each day from 9-12:00. Younger kids, that are at least 5 years old, can take part in our Minnows and Mariners program where they can do arts and crafts and swimming. This past week our junior sailors spent time on our Hobie Waves, Optis and Lazers doing fun races and games including poker runs and scavenger hunts.
Wednesday evening on a beautiful summer night the LAYC hosted ALA employees to a delicious dinner prepared especially for them. Fleet Captain, Devon Reid presented ALA Safety Director, Rick Reisenhoffer a plaque of appreciation for their dedication jot keep the sailors safe on the lake.
Fleet Captain, Devon Reid also gladly accepted an award from ALA Safety Director, Rick Reisenhoffer for a safe sailing program with zero accidents on the lake.
LAYC member, Jennifer Diercksmeier was surprised when Reisenhoffer gave her an award for being “the voice of Lake Arrowhead Yacht Club” and her assistance to the ALA.
On Saturday morning, LAYC members also participated in the first annual Happy Trails Day. This morning was dedicated to help restore our beautiful lake trails following an unprecedented winter beating!