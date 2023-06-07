On Saturday June 3, the Lake Arrowhead Yacht club opened their 91st season! The club members had the club in ship shape for opening day. New members were welcomed and new babies announced. The bell was rung 8 times in memory of those who have passed. Flags were raised and the 2023 Commodore Gary Martell officially announced the start of a very exciting season for Lake Arrowhead sailing. New Chef Allen provided a delicious meal for the club members in attendance. The excellent weather and full lake made for a very promising day art of the new season.