On Wednesday, July 5, 2023, the Lake Gregory Company closed the lake to all swimming and beach activities.

The Lake Gregory Company, headed by Steve Garcia, has been managing the lake, park and San Moritz, plus the future campsite under the authority of Thousand Pines Christian Conference Center, of which Garcia is chief executive director. The Lake Gregory company has a 15-year contract with San Bernardino County (signed in 2021) in which the Lake Gregory Company was given $1.65 million for capital improvements, construction and modernization.