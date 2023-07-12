On Wednesday, July 5, 2023, the Lake Gregory Company closed the lake to all swimming and beach activities.
The Lake Gregory Company, headed by Steve Garcia, has been managing the lake, park and San Moritz, plus the future campsite under the authority of Thousand Pines Christian Conference Center, of which Garcia is chief executive director. The Lake Gregory company has a 15-year contract with San Bernardino County (signed in 2021) in which the Lake Gregory Company was given $1.65 million for capital improvements, construction and modernization.
Last week, the Mountain News reached out to both the Lake Gregory Company and the San Bernardino County Regional Parks division to find out the reason of the week-long lake closure in the peak of summer season.
On Tuesday, July 11, Nathan Godwin, general manager of Lake Gregory Company, told Mountain News what happened. “We got a call on July 5, that a sewage spill had happened in town. A private citizen called me, and I told him I would take it from there.” The sewage spill apparently originated from a portable toilet on the north side of Lake Drive, according to a reliable source. “I immediately acted as if it were the worst case, and called Crestline Sanitation District. “I want to stress that Crestline Sanitation had nothing to do with the spill. I called them because they have the experience and expertise to respond to a situation like this. They showed up right away, and helped in tangible ways to keep it away from the lake.” The fear was that the effluent would enter the storm drain and empty into Houston Creek, by the library.
Since that day, the lake has been tested daily, according to Godwin, and verified by San Bernardino Regional Parks. The lake testing is conducted by a water testing laboratory, Geo Monitor. Tammy Gann, a spokesperson for Regional Parks, said, “In response to the report of the potential for sewage entering the lake, and as a precautionary measure, Regional Parks closed the lake to the public on Wednesday, July 5, and the lake remains closed to the public until all water test results are ready. Since July 5th, water samples have been collected at Lake Gregory through Sunday, July 9th. Test results from Wednesday, July 5th and Thursday July 6th show good readings, however, until all results are in, Lake Gregory will remain closed to the public.”
The decision to reopen the lake for swimming will ultimately be made by the Lahontan Regional Water Control Board, in Victorville, a state government office.
Normally the lake water is tested once a week at several locations during the swimming season. As far as fishing is concerned, as long as the lake is closed, no fishing is allowed. Godwin advises to hold off on fishing.
Godwin points out that “every drain in Crestline drains into Lake Gregory,” and encourages citizens to pick up any kind of waste or trash from the street. Otherwise, it ends up downhill in the lake.
At the time of press, Wednesday, July 12, Lake Gregory remains closed.