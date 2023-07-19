When one hears the term “yacht club” the vision might be of some folks sitting on their cruiser, sipping drinks and telling nautical tales. But what takes place at the Lake Gregory Yacht Club is somewhat different. Using radio-controlled (RC), wind-powered sailboats, club members regularly compete against other similar clubs, using many of the same strategies and techniques as full-sized racing yachts. Most yacht clubs in Southern California have an RC contingent. The club is a member of the Southern California Yachting Association, which is composed mainly of ocean-going sailboats. But almost all of the clubs have RC sailors.
Recently, the club had their 19th annual Midwinter Regatta, which normally takes place in winter, but had to be rescheduled because of weather and construction factors. Skippers came to compete on Lake Gregory from four different yacht clubs. The feedback from the visitors, according to Doug Howardall, Commodore of Lake Gregory Yacht Club, “was extremely positive. They loved the venue, the beautiful lake.” The ocean-going skippers, who usually sail on larger pond environments, had to adapt to the changing wind environment at Lake Gregory. Wind direction can quickly change on our lake, from minute to minute. This is true of all mountain lakes for any sailboat. After the competition, the clubs had a picnic in the pavilion at the south shore. During a normal season, the club will compete in three or four formal races, and they also have “open sails” where member sail together and give each other pointers, and possibly informally race.
The club members have RC sailboats ranging from 26” inches to 42” long. Using the remote control for his boat, the operator can control two things: the angle of the rudder, and the angle of the sail. The way the sail is used depends on the direction of the wind, related to the direction the skipper wants to go. If the sail catches the wind, the boat will be running “downwind” or “with the wind.” If the boat needs to go towards the direction of the wind, it will have to be steered at an angle to the wind. If the boat points directly into the wind, it will likely not move. The yacht is “in irons” and the sailor will have to let the bow swing to the side to catch the wind again. By moving the boat at angle to the wind, and then working in a zig zag pattern, the boat can move toward its destination. This maneuver is known as “tacking”, and is an essential sailing skill.
Racers compete according to a set of rules, the most important of which is “Avoid Collisions.” Other rules involve “right of way” (ROW), and direct where your boat should be in relation to other boats in the competition. These rules mostly involve positions during tacking, and parallel rules of navigation of full-sized sailboats.
Members of the club use three models of RC sailboats. The most popular racing boat is the RC Laser. The Laser is based on the full-sized Laser, the most widely used racing dinghy in the world. It is termed a “one-design” boat, because these boats, used in Olympic regatta events, are all of the same design, so no sailing competitor has a design advantage. The skill of the skipper will determine the winner. The RC Laser follows the same principle, so that all RC Lasers are identical. “You are not allowed to modify the Laser at all,” explains Doug Howardall, “You may not modify; you may not paint the boat.” The RC Lasers are basically raced “out of the box.” The only changes allowed are different sails for wind intensity. “The whole idea is that the boat is the same when everybody puts their boats in the water, and it is only your skill sailing it that makes the difference,” says Howardall.
A complete RC Laser, ready to sail, costs around $350.00. “One of the other advantages of the Laser is that it is referred to as a boat in a bag,” noted Howardall. “The hull is flat, and the keel and mast are detachable. Everything lays flat.” So it all can be carried in a bag.
Other models used by the club are the V 32 one design, and the Dragon Flite 95. Lasers and V 32s compete in the same class, while the DF95 has its own class.
In a normal year, the club works with the Boys and Girls Club to allow children to experience sailing. But this year, the clubhouse, which is directly across the street from the Boys and Girls Club Crestline location, was destroyed in the big snowstorm, disrupting many yacht club activities. Howardall says that plans have been delayed by the process of removing items from the wrecked clubhouse and readjusting to its loss. The club welcomes groups who wish to experience sailing under the club’s guidance. Sometimes the club offers Community Sails, where member of the community may come by the lake and experience RC sailing. Plans are in the works for such an event, now that the clubhouse is empty.
The club’s “human-sized” boats, which they refer to as “skippered boats,” were not in the clubhouse, but 95% of what was inside was destroyed. The structure suffered a complete collapse of the roof.
Currently, the club has around 60 members. New members may use boats belonging to the club to experience RC sailing. Howardall estimates around twenty members own their own boats and engage in sailing, “An awful lot of the members are there for the other activities that the club does.” Activities other than sailing include potluck dinners, barbecues, parties, and community projects. Those interested in Lake Gregory Yacht Club can go online at lakegregoryyachtclub.com for more information, click the New Member button, and access an application to join the club