When one hears the term “yacht club” the vision might be of some folks sitting on their cruiser, sipping drinks and telling nautical tales. But what takes place at the Lake Gregory Yacht Club is somewhat different. Using radio-controlled (RC), wind-powered sailboats, club members regularly compete against other similar clubs, using many of the same strategies and techniques as full-sized racing yachts. Most yacht clubs in Southern California have an RC contingent. The club is a member of the Southern California Yachting Association, which is composed mainly of ocean-going sailboats. But almost all of the clubs have RC sailors.

Recently, the club had their 19th annual Midwinter Regatta, which normally takes place in winter, but had to be rescheduled because of weather and construction factors. Skippers came to compete on Lake Gregory from four different yacht clubs. The feedback from the visitors, according to Doug Howardall, Commodore of Lake Gregory Yacht Club, “was extremely positive. They loved the venue, the beautiful lake.”  The ocean-going skippers, who usually sail on larger pond environments, had to adapt to the changing wind environment at Lake Gregory. Wind direction can quickly change on our lake, from minute to minute.  This is true of all mountain lakes for any sailboat. After the competition, the clubs had a picnic in the pavilion at the south shore. During a normal season, the club will compete in three or four formal races, and they also have “open sails” where member sail together and give each other pointers, and possibly informally race.