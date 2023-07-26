A French-Inspired Masterpiece
Step into the lap of luxury with one of Lake Arrowhead’s most prestigious properties now on the market for an impressive $14,500,000. This exclusive lakefront estate, surrounded by water on three sides, stands as a stately French masterpiece, meticulously designed and inspired by its present owners, who spared no expense in creating this architectural gem using only the finest materials and craftsmanship.
Located within a unique enclave of just four other homes, this private gated estate is nestled within the enchanting Arrowhead Woods. As you enter through the rotunda, you’ll be greeted by a sweeping staircase and a living room boasting a custom, soaring wood-carved ceiling, creating an ambiance of opulence and elegance.
Throughout the residence, you’ll find an array of custom French doors and windows adorned with antique hardware and hinges, exuding charm and sophistication. Gorgeous wood flooring, complemented by accents of marble, limestone, and textures, adds to the grandeur of this magnificent estate.
The property features imported tile roofing and floor-to-ceiling doors, adding to its timeless appeal. Two combined structures house five luxurious bedroom suites, along with an entirely separate staff quarters, thoughtfully placed apart from the main residence. The grand master suite, situated on the main level, offers a serene retreat.
The chef’s kitchen, complete with a cozy fireplace, opens to a casual dining area for eight, perfect for intimate gatherings. For more formal occasions, the dining room accommodates seating for ten, creating a sophisticated setting for hosting guests. An elegant mezzanine with a fireplace separates three additional guest bedroom suites, while an upper, generously sized bedroom suite with a fireplace and bath, featuring an exterior entry, currently serves as a celebrated owner’s studio.
Entertainment is taken to new heights with the state-of-the-art screening room, comfortably seating twenty. Wine enthusiasts will delight in the whimsical custom wine tasting cellar, adorned with wine racks galore. For leisurely pursuits, a billiard room and a library with a mantled fireplace await, with the circular staircase surrounded by floor-to-ceiling bookshelves and a bar for ultimate relaxation.
Ease of movement within the estate is ensured by an elevator that serves both the upper and lower floors, adding to the convenience and luxury of this extraordinary property. A stroll to the stone dock house and the single dock further enhancing the allure of lakeside living. Two exclusive dock sites included with this property.
To witness the splendor of this Lake Arrowhead gem, showing appointments are available by pre-qualified request only. Don’t miss the opportunity to experience this timeless French-inspired masterpiece, currently listed by Lynne B. Wilson & Associates.
To request a pre-qualified showing appointment, please contact your favorite local real estate agent.