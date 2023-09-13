A well-practiced team from San Bernardino Land Use Services Department greeted arriving guests at their fifth—and final—open house on Wednesday, September 6 at the Twin Peaks Office Lobby. Professional and informative brochures provided visitors with contact information, guidelines and regulations, and step-by-step directions for permits, applications, and other concerns. County employees from the various departments related to land use were stationed at each display table and were well informed about the issues of concern to attendees. Crayons and a coloring book were available for attendees—or their children. Other giveaways included sewing kits, pens, and a Code Enforcement tote bag to carry off all the various brochures, flyers, and goodies.
Short-term rentals have been a recent topic of local conversation and concern. The county has made some changes to tighten regulations and enforcement on STRs. Maximum occupancy for a rental was lowered from 20 to 12, and all cars must be parked on the driveway of the rental property. After hours enforcement has been expanded on Fridays and Saturdays to the hours of 5 pm to 3 am, and the enforcement officials promise to answer within half an hour or be present on the property in an hour. The new hotline number for Code Enforcement is 1-833-722-7871. Online complaints may be submitted through http://sbcounty-str-complaints.deckard.com or via email at shorttermrental@lus.sbcounty.gov. Steep fines for owners who do not respond to a complaint are: first offense is gratis, the next offense is $1000, following offense $2000, and final offense before revocation of the STR permit is $5000. Fines also go with the property, so selling the property or transferring the title does not negate the fine. If owners contract with a patrol service, they must list that on their application for a Short Term Rental.
When asked about the concerns related to trash, the answer given is that some owners require the renters to take their trash with them when they leave. All STR owners are required to pay for the highest level of trash service at the site. Owners may provide a copy of their latest bill to renters to allow them to take their trash to one of the pickup sites on the mountain.
The application process involves notifying neighbors surrounding the proposed short-term rental property and requesting their input. Access roads are not acceptable as the main entrance for a rental property. Objections must be legitimate and verifiable. The next step is an inspection by a county official for safety issues. After approval, neighbors are given another chance to register objections, and if they register valid complaints, the permit will be revoked. More information about the Short-Term Rental program may be found at http://str.sbcounty.gov or at a county office in San Bernardino, Hesperia, or Joshua Tree.
Another issue related to housing is the lack of accommodations for workers on the mountain, since some who previously provided long-term rentals have changed to short-term rentals. An “Accessory Dwelling Unit Handout,” dated March 2021, was available at the open house. “Many individual homeowners would like to help provide more housing,” it begins. “This publication can help you do your part. Accessory dwelling units (sometimes called ‘granny flats,’ ‘casitas,’ or ‘second dwelling units’) have been identified as a way to increase housing in areas currently zoned for housing.” Located on the same parcel as the primary dwelling unit, the accessory dwelling unit (ADU) is a complete, independent dwelling unit that provides living facilities for one or more people with provisions for sleeping, eating, and cooking. Two full pages of detailed information regarding the 2021 update to the Accessory Dwelling Unit Standards are provided related to Development Standards, Application and Fees, Code Enforcement, and other important elements for those considering providing this type of housing.
Code Enforcement (besides Short-Term Rentals, Cannabis, and Fire Hazard Abatement) was spelled out in a colorful one-page chart progressing from Complaint Received to Hearing. QR codes were found in abundance for quick access to information on this handout and on many signs displayed at the gathering.
A two-sided “EZ Online Permitting and Electronic Plans” flyer had a list of Building and Safety Applications, Planning Applications, Code Enforcement Applications, and Mining Applications on one side and a “Process at a Glance” illustrated guide on the back.
Outdoor Lighting Regulations for San Bernardino County were provided by the Planning Division in a brochure with a QR code on the back, based on the Light Trespass Ordinance adopted December 7, 2021. The brochure delineated regulations for Mountain and Desert Regions and the Valley Region.
A comprehensive list of phone numbers and addresses from “Arrowhead Credit Union” to “Superior Court” was also available for pickup.
The open house was a good way to ask and get quick answers from those in the know about land use issues in San Bernardino County. It also provided helpful takeaways in the form of brochures and printed sheets with information to keep for reference.