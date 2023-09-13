land-use-gabriel-arroyo.jpg

A well-practiced team from San Bernardino Land Use Services Department greeted arriving guests at their fifth—and final—open house on Wednesday, September 6 at the Twin Peaks Office Lobby. Professional and informative brochures provided visitors with contact information, guidelines and regulations, and step-by-step directions for permits, applications, and other concerns. County employees from the various departments related to land use were stationed at each display table and were well informed about the issues of concern to attendees. Crayons and a coloring book were available for attendees—or their children. Other giveaways included sewing kits, pens, and a Code Enforcement tote bag to carry off all the various brochures, flyers, and goodies.

Short-term rentals have been a recent topic of local conversation and concern. The county has made some changes to tighten regulations and enforcement on STRs. Maximum occupancy for a rental was lowered from 20 to 12, and all cars must be parked on the driveway of the rental property. After hours enforcement has been expanded on Fridays and Saturdays to the hours of 5 pm to 3 am, and the enforcement officials promise to answer within half an hour or be present on the property in an hour. The new hotline number for Code Enforcement is 1-833-722-7871.  Online complaints may be submitted through http://sbcounty-str-complaints.deckard.com  or via email at shorttermrental@lus.sbcounty.gov.  Steep fines for owners who do not respond to a complaint are: first offense is gratis, the next offense is $1000, following offense $2000, and final offense before revocation of the STR permit is $5000. Fines also go with the property, so selling the property or transferring the title does not negate the fine. If owners contract with a patrol service, they must list that on their application for a Short Term Rental.