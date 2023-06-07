LAKE ARROWHEAD — Mountain Provisions Cooperative (MPC) announced their highly anticipated launch party on Sunday, June 11th. The event will take place at Lake Arrowhead Brewing, starting at 2 p.m. and continuing until 7 p.m.
At the launch party, attendees will have the opportunity to become members of the cooperative and explore a wide range of offerings. These include monthly CSA Farm Share boxes, MPC merchandise, educational workshops, and events. Additionally, guests can learn more about the Co-op Community Rewards program, which aims to build a thriving community.
MPC, a community-owned cooperative, emphasizes the significance of membership. By becoming a member, individuals also become owners, actively participating in the creation of community offerings. The co-op focuses on providing access to high-quality food, products, and services, promoting a healthier lifestyle and environment for the mountain communities.
One of the highlights is the CSA Farm Share boxes, which will be sourced from local farmers on a monthly basis. These boxes will contain the freshest fruits and vegetables sourced locally, and they will also feature products from other local makers and artisans. Pre-sale for the CSA boxes will begin next week, and they can be picked up at the launch party at Lake Arrowhead Brewing. The June CSA box includes a variety of items such as spring mix, beets, kale, cilantro, avocados, and more.
Membership benefits go beyond exclusive access to MPC merchandise and CSA boxes. Members can enjoy discounts, participate in free workshops and events, and receive rewards from community partners. Members also have the opportunity to serve on the board and exercise voting rights, while also receiving patronage dividends.
To become a member of MPC, individuals can contribute a one-time fee of $250, granting them a lifetime membership. By becoming a member, individuals not only become equal owners of Mountain Provisions but also contribute to the development of the community-owned marketplace. Membership also supports local initiatives within the mountain region. The perks and benefits of membership are extensive and offer a rewarding experience for all.
As part of their commitment to community engagement, MPC will be hosting a series of educational workshops and special events. The first workshop, scheduled for Saturday, June 17th, will feature a class on “Meditation & Microdosing for Mind, Body, and Spirit” led by co-op member Amy Lee of Pine and Quartz Wellness. Subsequent workshops will cover topics such as Essential Oils & Hydrosol, Forest Bathing, Creating with Natural Plant Dye, Tending to the Ancestral Gut Amaro Making, and more.
MPC has also established partnerships with local businesses, offering a Community Rewards Program exclusively for its members. Community partners, including Spade & Spatula, Mag.Pi, Evergreen, Little Bear Bottle Shop, and Lake Arrowhead Brewery, will provide discounts and special events for MPC members.
To ensure the success of their initiatives, MPC is also seeking volunteers.