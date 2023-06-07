LAKE ARROWHEAD — Mountain Provisions Cooperative (MPC) announced their highly anticipated launch party on Sunday, June 11th. The event will take place at Lake Arrowhead Brewing, starting at 2 p.m. and continuing until 7 p.m.

At the launch party, attendees will have the opportunity to become members of the cooperative and explore a wide range of offerings. These include monthly CSA Farm Share boxes, MPC merchandise, educational workshops, and events. Additionally, guests can learn more about the Co-op Community Rewards program, which aims to build a thriving community.