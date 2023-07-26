“Amazing things can happen when people come together and inspire one another,” said Kim McGuire, the director of community development at Mountains Community Hospital (MCH), referring to MCH’s resounding success with the Le Grand Picnic fundraising event held on Sunday afternoon at the Rose Garden of MCH.

The event was sold out a week prior, with a waiting list, McGuire mentioned. “Over 320 guests attended our fundraising event, and those who could not attend, along with the community in general, were able to bid on many silent auction items.”