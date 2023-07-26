“Amazing things can happen when people come together and inspire one another,” said Kim McGuire, the director of community development at Mountains Community Hospital (MCH), referring to MCH’s resounding success with the Le Grand Picnic fundraising event held on Sunday afternoon at the Rose Garden of MCH.
The event was sold out a week prior, with a waiting list, McGuire mentioned. “Over 320 guests attended our fundraising event, and those who could not attend, along with the community in general, were able to bid on many silent auction items.”
This year’s Le Grand was themed ‘Back to the Future,’ as reflected in the setup and decorations. Attendees walked through the Time Tunnel, and Dr. Cibelli’s DeLorean was on site.
The main presentation highlighted CEO Mark Turner and Dr. Cibelli, who ‘went back to the future’ to envision the hospital’s development by 2030. The rendering of the new MCH campus developments was unveiled. Dr. Cibelli also addressed COVID and Snowmageddon as reported in the Mountain News, March 2, 2023 edition, as part of the ‘went back to the future’ experience.
MCH, opened in 1951 and managed by the Sisters of St. Joseph of Orange, was once heralded as one of the most modern medical facilities in the nation, said Robbin Nordsten, the Mistress of Ceremony, who is a live performer and studio singer.
Nordsten’s presence added an extra sparkle to the event. Her stage presence captivated the attention of the attendees.
“Over the years, the sisters sold the hospital to the community, and it became a tax-supported hospital district,” Nordsten added. “In 1989, the hospital faced possible closure, and a group of community-led advocates formed the ‘Save Our Hospital’ Committee, which ensured the hospital’s continued viability through a special parcel-tax.”
“Today’s hospitals are facing serious challenges - staffing shortages and rapidly increasing costs,” said Nordsten. “In California, the mandatory seismic safety bill requires hospitals built before 1973 to be seismically compliant by 2030, giving us a better picture of what our only hospital is up against.”
During the presentation, a couple of patient testimonials were shared, including DJ Clay Christensen’s story - his life was saved at MCH during the pandemic. Brody Hannon, who fell from a second-story window many years ago, expressed gratitude for the helipad that saved his life, which his grandmother donated to pay for. “The Hannon Family and the William H. Hannon Foundation have continued to support the MCH Foundation all these years,” said McGuire.
Auctioneer Suzanne Cios Krainock’s vibrant personality and genuine sincerity inspired generosity during the auction, where she conducted both a reverse auction and a live auction. Eight live auction items were presented, and ‘The Ultimate Maui Experience’ generated $8,000. Other items included a Craig Aaron-designed Arrowhead diamond ring, Lake Arrowhead Country Club membership, Mexico Getaway, Pali Mountain experience, Gourmet dinner, private sightseeing flight, and a custom watercolor portrait of a special pet or person.
At the end of the event, McGuire proudly announced that the 2023 Le Grand Picnic had reached a new record, raising $281,286.
She thanked all the attendees, donors, and sponsors. “Many people contributed to the success of this event,” said Kim McGuire. “I especially want to thank Robbin Nordsten, our fabulous Mistress of Ceremony, and her husband, Jay, for putting in months of hard work to make this event so enjoyable. I’d also like to thank our incredibly talented auctioneer, Suzanne Krainock! Last but not least, DJ Clay, for working three days straight to provide us with the best sound we’ve ever had.”
McGuire also expressed gratitude to all the sponsors, volunteers, organizing committee, and food vendors, including Fox in the Woods Catering, Lake Arrowhead Country Club, UCLA Lake Arrowhead Lodge, Rippin’ Bowls, Lake Arrowhead Brewing Company, and Papagayos.