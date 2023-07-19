Public Can Participate through Online Bidding
LAKE ARROWHEAD - The biggest fundraiser of the year for Mountains Community Hospital, Le Grand Picnic, will be held on Sunday, July 23, 2023, from 5:00 to 7:30 p.m. in Mountains Community Hospital’s Rose Garden. After a three-year hiatus, Le Grand Picnic is completely sold out.
For those lucky enough to attend, they will experience the Back to the Future-themed outdoor event overlooking the lake. Catered by Fox in the Woods, with additional treats from Lake Arrowhead Country Club, UCLA Lake Arrowhead Lodge, Rippin’ Bowls, Papagayos, and drinks from Lake Arrowhead Brewing Co. and Monte de Oro winery, Le Grand guests will fully enjoy the summer day.
Le Grand attendees will have the opportunity to bid on several live auction items, including the Ultimate Maui Experience with a one-week stay at the Honua Kai Resort, Lake Arrowhead Country Club Equity Membership, Craig Aaron Designed Arrowhead Diamond Ring, and a Custom Watercolor Portrait of a special pet or person. Other auction items include an 8 Day/7 Night Mexico Getaway for up to 4 people, a Private Sightseeing Flight for 2, a Gourmet Private Chef Dinner Party for 8, and a Pali Mountain Adventure.
The funds raised at Le Grand Picnic will help address the hospital’s most urgent needs. 100% of the donations will be directed towards acquiring lifesaving equipment and making improvements that would not be possible with patient revenue alone.
“Thank you to all our generous donors and the wonderful community for making our return a smashing success,” says Kim McGuire, Director of Community Development. “If you were unable to purchase tickets or cannot attend, don’t worry because our Silent Auction is available online.”
Anyone who did not manage to purchase a Le Grand ticket but wishes to participate in the silent auction can visit www.mchcares.com to be directed to the MCH silent auction page. Some of the auction items include a day at the Aquarium of the Pacific, including a one-night stay on the Queen Mary; Golf for 4 at Lake Arrowhead Country Club; a cave tour and tasting for 2 at Oak Mountain Winery; Big Bear Mountain Resorts Anytime Passes; Lake Arrowhead Home Tour; Facial aesthetics (Botox or filler) by Dr. Walter Dishell; A Day on the Lake by All American Dock Pros; a Family Four Pack of Tickets at SkyPark at Santa’s Village; Dinner for 4 at UCLA Lake Arrowhead Lodge; Lake Arrowhead Brow & Beauty Bar gift certificate; Mile High Golf Classic 4-some at Lake Arrowhead Country Club; a 3-night stay at Hotel Donatello, San Francisco; a $150 certificate for Lakefront Taproom Bar and Kitchen; a Le Grand Picnic Basket for 4 from The Lake House; and a $150 gift certificate to The Grill at Antler’s Inn. For the complete list, please visit the website.
“I am blown away by the community response to Le Grand Picnic and our Back to the Future theme! It is thrilling to be sold out, and I cannot wait to see everyone this weekend,” added Kim McGuire. Anyone interested in making a donation to the hospital McGuire who can be reached at kimberly.mcguire@mchcares.com.