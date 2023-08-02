Jay-Obernolte-1.jpg

Last Thursday, H.R. 1435, the Preserving Choice for Vehicle Purchases Act, was passed by the Energy and Commerce Committee and will next be considered by the entire U.S. House of Representatives.

H.R.1435, introduced by Reps. John Joyce, M.D. (PA-13), Jay Obernolte (CA-23), Bob Latta (OH-05) and Gus Bilirakis (FL-12), would amend federal law to block attempts to eliminate the sale of vehicles with internal combustion engines. Further, this legislation would restrict the Environmental Protection Agency from issuing any waivers that would ban the sale or use of new motor vehicles with internal combustion engines. The Preserving Choice in Vehicle Purchases Act was introduced in response to the California Air Resource Board’s decision to effectively ban the sale of new, internal combustion engine vehicles by 2035, in an effort to force automakers to cease the development and production of new gas-powered motor vehicles.