Lake Arrowhead Country Club, the mountain’s only private 18-hole golf course, recent named Leo Krenn as General Manager.
Leo is not a stranger to the mountain nor the club. He and his wife Katy and Son Bruno lived in Lake Arrowhead in 1998 until 2002 where Leo served as Club House Manager at LACC.
In an announcement made last week by Board President, Steve Keefe, Keefe states, “Leo comes to us via Lakeside Country Club in Burbank, and prior to that Seven Oaks in Bakersfield and Indian Wells Country Club. He has vast experience in hospitality and Country Club management will be invaluable in his new role overseeing our operations.
Leo’s extensive experience and comprehensive knowledge of country club operations uniquely position him to lead our team towards a successful future. His passion for delivering exceptional service and fostering a welcoming environment aligns perfectly with our club’s core values.
As our new General Manager, Leo will oversee all club operations, work closely with our board of directors, and collaborate with department heads to ensure we continue to thrive as a premier private club.”
In addition to and 18-hole championship Golf course, the club features 5 tennis courts and 8 pickleball courts, a saltwater swimming pool and year-round amazing dining and events. For information on becoming a member, please contact Gina Richardson at 909-337-2441 x106.