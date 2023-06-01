Lake Arrowhead Village concert
We’ve enjoyed Lake Arrowhead and the Summer Concerts since 2001 - over 20 years! We think there needs to be some rethinking here on the set up you now offer. No dogs? No one can stop and enjoy the music even when they are at the village just walking about? How are you going to deal with visitors? Maybe the Concert stage needs to be relocated to a much larger area (like where the swings were?) And yes, there should be a Home-run area where folks patronizing the village could at least stand and listen to a few tunes. Or will you police the kayakers who float near the village to listen? This once local and family friendly summer event has been cut to just a few concert goers. It’s not going to help the village businesses either! We will not be supporting the series this year! Rethink !