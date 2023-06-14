A letter to Nick Calero
District Director
Office of Senator Ochoa Bogh
Dear Nick,
Please extend my gratitude to the Senator for courageiously and empathetically conducting the June 10th Town Hall Meeting.
SB 1405 was an amendment of Government Code 61105 adding a section “k” providing for an arrangement wherein LACSD was authorized to assume the powers, duties, rights, obligations and responsibilities of AWAC. At the last two Town Hall Meetings relative to section k it was demanded by 100% of the Property Owners owners in attendance that section “k” be removed.
Both the Senator and you have mentioned that it would take a long time to draft an amendment removing provisions ‘k” from Government Cdoe Section 61105. All the Property Owners are universally requesting is that the Senator Ochoa Bogh’s amendment to Government Code Section 61105 intrducing provision “k” be removed by a subseqent amendment.
She did it once, she should be able to do it again if she in good fatih wishes to do the will of the Wood’s Property Owners.
Because the Senator has a heavy schedule and in order to save you time and effort, I am sending to you this formal request that Senator Ochoa Bogh please sponsor this subsequent legislation eliminating section k from Government Code 61105. I have takent the time to draft it. All that should have to be done is to block and copy this proposal onto the tractional Senate format, register it with the Senate as a proposed bill and then submit it to the Governance Committee for customary processing.
I and the Woods Property Owners appeciate anything that you and the Senator can do to expedite this matter.
Thank you.
Ted Heyck
Attorney at Law