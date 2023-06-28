letters to the editor.jpg

A Letter to the Water Board

Thank you for the opportunity to comment on the proposed CDO to be issued to Blue Triton (BT). I want to thank the Board and all of the staff for doing such a good job on the water rights investigation and putting Strawberry Creek on the to do list for the Board with the many priorities for the state. I know how many important things you do for us in protecting our water resources. Strawberry Creek and the springs that feed it are very important to us, the citizens.