Dark Sky Ordinance Approved
Starting this week, the revised Light Trespass Ordinance will go into effect, aiming to combat night-time light pollution and light trespass by businesses. Residents have been granted until January 2024 to achieve full compliance with the ordinance.

The Board of Supervisors approved the Light Trespass Ordinance with the objective of restoring the visibility of the Milky Way. Its primary goal is to prevent outdoor lighting from causing glare and light pollution that disrupts the night sky for other residents.