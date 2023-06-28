Starting this week, the revised Light Trespass Ordinance will go into effect, aiming to combat night-time light pollution and light trespass by businesses. Residents have been granted until January 2024 to achieve full compliance with the ordinance.
The Board of Supervisors approved the Light Trespass Ordinance with the objective of restoring the visibility of the Milky Way. Its primary goal is to prevent outdoor lighting from causing glare and light pollution that disrupts the night sky for other residents.
The ordinance sets limits on the brightness of lights and establishes a curfew for their operation, along with other guidelines.
“The Light Trespass Ordinance will play a crucial role in preserving our county’s rural quality of life and the beauty of our night sky,” said Kellie Grant, a homeowner in Lake Arrowhead. “Dark skies are a valuable asset for mountain homeowners.”
As per the ordinance, outdoor lighting must be switched off at 11 p.m., when businesses close for the day, or when people leave the premises. Certain exceptions are allowed for lighting at entrances and exits, parking structures, driveways, and motion sensor-activated lights that automatically turn off within five minutes.
To prevent light from spilling onto neighboring properties, the County mandates the use of shielding, although string and holiday lights may be exempted from this requirement. Violations will be resulting in fines. County Code Enforcement will handle complaints related to the ordinance.
“This is fantastic news,” expressed Joan Johnson who has been negatively affected by her neighbor’s exterior light that intrudes into her living room. “Despite the neighbor’s infrequent visits to Lake Arrowhead, their landscape light consistently illuminates the sky and my living room every night.”
With the growth and development of communities, concerns about light pollution and light trespass have become prevalent. San Bernardino County Land Use Services has actively collaborated with the community to address these outdoor lighting issues and implement reasonable standards that prohibit light pollution and light trespass.
Homeowners affected by neighboring lights or those seeking to comply with the Light Trespass Ordinance can obtain more information by calling 909-387-8311.