Why do people like living in Crestline? In a recent series of interviews, Crestline residents told about life in Crestline. At first look, one might surmise it’s about the environment. Breann Linville, a local restaurant server, summarized,” I feel there’s something about living with all these trees up here. When you go to the city, you don’t get that. There’s nothing like keeping your screen door open at night, hearing the birds, you know?”
“It’s good to live up here because you’ve got nice fresh air and you’ve got the lake, said Marci Collar, at the senior thrift store.
”I love seeing the nature. It’s really grounding,” voiced Lyndian, a local crafter and farmers’ market vendor.
Linville saw her background as the reason she is here. “I was born and raised up here, my mom raised us in the same house my entire childhood. The first time I moved was when I was 18 and I moved out. Now I’m raising my kids in the mountains and I live on a dead end street, and there’s nothing like your kids running in the street and feeling like you’re still six, or you’re sitting on your porch and not worrying about your kids. Mostly I feel safe.”
Some see convenience as a factor: “We have all the businesses you need: hardware store, library, laundromat, banks, post office, and a public lake that’s open to everyone. It’s a village: it has everything you need,” commented Janine Just, a local personal counselor and facilitator for Mountain Connections. “And we are commuter friendly.”
Collar noted, “It’s good to be a senior here because we know how to have fun and we know how to do stuff. Even if you’re not a senior you can also come to our thrift store where we’ve got nice affordable things.”
But the part of Crestline living mentioned most in conversations is the idea of community. According to Kathy, a senior at Top Town Café, “People know each other. People help each other. During Snowmageddon, people came over and shoveled my driveway, and people started food giveaways. Before that, everybody would gather at the grocery store. We have a community. We visited each other and helped each other out. It was great.”
“The community. I love the community; everybody helps out each other. Especially during the storm, we saw everybody come together,” said Lyndian.
“Just an incredible sense of community, the diversity that we have; you know, neighbors looking out for each other. Everybody can put aside their differences and come together, work together, fellowship together, and have respect for each other still,” advised Louis Boehle, owner of the shop Encompass.
Boehle’s neighbor, Chris Bonomo added, ”A major thing, especially after the blizzard, are my neighbors. We really came together. I’ve heard the same story from other neighborhoods, too. Neighbors you thought you’d never talk to. You came together to get the mission accomplished. It was a shoveling snow parade, making sure everyone got food, and firewood.”
Bonomo’s spouse and partner at Flying Squirrel Vintage, Sarah, chimed in, “My favorite thing about living in Crestline is the small-town community. Everybody looks out for one another. We know all of our neighbors by name. We know what they like. We have fun together. We do neighborhood events together. That’s part of why we wanted to open this shop is to help to continue to facilitate community. We have started, in conjunction with Encompass, putting together community events right here in our parking area.”
For many locals, the appreciation for their community borders on the emotional. “It’s not just transactions. When Goodwin’s went out, it was like a family member died,” explained Just.
Although the positive aspects of living in Crestline may be many, it seems that the catastrophic event of this year, the extreme snow storm, made residents reexamine what it means to be part of a community.