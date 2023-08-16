Why do people like living in Crestline?  In a recent series of interviews, Crestline residents told about life in Crestline.  At first look, one might surmise it’s about the environment. Breann Linville, a local restaurant server, summarized,” I feel there’s something about living with all these trees up here. When you go to the city, you don’t get that. There’s nothing like keeping your screen door open at night, hearing the birds, you know?”

“It’s good to live up here because you’ve got nice fresh air and you’ve got the lake, said Marci Collar, at the senior thrift store.