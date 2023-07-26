Lake Arrowhead resident, Susan Sparks, was honored last Friday night in Redlands at the Redlands Bowl.
Sparks has been a longtime contributor and volunteer at the Redlands Bowl. “This year marks the 100th anniversary of the annual summer outdoor music festival,” said Susan Sparks. “This festival charges no admission fee and is the longest running festival of its kind.”
Sparks has been attending the Redlands Bowl performances since she was a little girl. She recalls going with neighbors to picnic and “listen to the beautiful music” or “watch the elaborate musical productions “.
The Redlands Bowl Summer Music Festival occurs Tuesday and Friday evenings throughout the summer in Redlands. The Musical this year is Hello Dolly and runs the week of July 25th with several performances. For more information, visit redlandsbowl.org.