Photo by Harry Bradley

Lake Arrowhead residents, Ben and Anthy Price, proudly displayed their cherished classic boat, ‘Matia Mou,’ a 1969 Riva Olympic, at the recent Lake Arrowhead Antique and Classic Boat Show held last Saturday at Lake Arrowhead Village.

Ben Price, who has been a part-time Lake Arrowhead resident for the past twenty years, shared the fascinating history of ‘Matia Mou’ with the Mountain News.