Lake Arrowhead residents, Ben and Anthy Price, proudly displayed their cherished classic boat, ‘Matia Mou,’ a 1969 Riva Olympic, at the recent Lake Arrowhead Antique and Classic Boat Show held last Saturday at Lake Arrowhead Village.
Ben Price, who has been a part-time Lake Arrowhead resident for the past twenty years, shared the fascinating history of ‘Matia Mou’ with the Mountain News.
According to Ben, the Riva Olympic was inspired by the 1968 Olympics in Mexico City and represents the last wooden-hulled boat designed by Cantieri Riva. Hand-built in Italy, this particular Riva Olympic, the 25th hull of the 274 boats produced, carries a remarkable legacy.
Originally purchased in 1969 in Monte Carlo by American socialite Patricia O’Connell, the Riva was named ‘Kane’ after her uncle and subsequently transported to New York. Patricia, who was married to Pierre Matisse, a renowned French-American art dealer and son of the famous modern artist Henri Matisse, passed away in 1972, leaving the boat to Matisse.
In 1974, Pierre married Maria Gaetana Von Spreti, and the boat’s name was affectionately changed to ‘Ducky,’ meaning ‘darling.’ Maria, an employee at the Pierre Matisse Gallery in New York, and Pierre enjoyed seventeen years together until his passing in 1989. After Maria’s demise in 2001, the Riva became part of the Pierre and Tana Matisse Foundation. In 2003, it was sold to an unknown American who stored it away for many years.
In 2016, Bob Robertson acquired the Riva and renamed it ‘Nikolina.’ He embarked on an extensive restoration project, bringing the boat back to its near-original condition.
Ben Price proudly shared, “We purchased the Riva in 2021, and we dock it here in Lake Arrowhead. We named it ‘Matia Mou,’ which is a Greek endearing term that translates to ‘My Eyes.’ The name represents the affectionate meaning of ‘You are my eyes, my everything.’ Additionally, it pays homage to its Greek Olympic legacy.”
The couple’s affinity for Riva is also linked to Anthy Price’s Greek heritage, adding a special personal connection to their treasured possession.