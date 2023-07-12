Lori Petitti is a retired Hollywood line producer/project manager, a more behind-the-scenes part of the Hollywood entertainment industry than what her husband Scott Sakamoto does as a camera operator for movies, she explained, noting with a smile, “He’s much more famous than I am!”
Lori worked with budgets and calendaring of filming, notably with The Hobbit trilogy behind-the-scenes documentary material that was included on the DVDs released after the initial release of the series, which she labeled “a very fun project”. Peter Jackson did a lot of research on Tolkien, the scenery, the weapons, clothing, the languages and the calligraphy, etc. in Tolkien’s original work. “He was very true to all that,” she commented.
The couple also have a home in Santa Monica, and spend many days on the mountain with Cooper, their miniature Labradoodle. They enjoy summer time in their home and the daily pleasure of enjoying the lake vistas. The couple enjoy waterskiing on the lake at 7 a.m. which is only a ten-minute walk to their boat. “It’s always fun at 7:00 am,” she declared, “It’s so beautiful to see the sun come up over the mountains. Oftentimes we see eagles.”
Their current home is their third residence on the mountain. A college friend of Scott’s from CSU Long Beach introduced them to Lake Arrowhead in 1999. Lori felt an immediate connection with her childhood summers on a lake in Wisconsin. “We drove up the next weekend and bought our first home,” she said, smiling. They told their realtor, “We want to live in a neighborhood where we can walk to see our friends.” She and Scott have been enjoying their mountain respites and proximity to friends ever since. They quickly found that they loved having a mountain getaway, a place where they could drive in a couple of hours and take a break from the Los Angeles vibe. It always felt like a two-day vacation each time they spent a weekend at Lake Arrowhead after their hectic work schedule. “It was hard for us to take normal vacations anyway because of work,” Lori noted. They walked around the Palisades when they were living in their second house (also in the Palisades), and said, “Someday we want a house in this area” (with a gorgeous lake view). They’ve been in their current house for three years but in the neighborhood for 19.
In her retirement, Lori is also able to accompany Scott when he is working on movies in various places—summer 2022 in New York City (working on Maestro directed by and starring Bradley Cooper) and six months in Oklahoma (working on Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon) the year before, but “this (Lake Arrowhead) is a great escape when he’s not working,” she affirmed. “The writers’ strike is affecting television,” Lori explained, “but if the actors strike, Scott will be affected.”
In 2010, Lori took a big fall while waterskiing and felt like she had a large bruise on her chest, which she blamed on that accident. Her concern led her to seek medical help, however. A mammogram did not show a lump, but the irregularity did not disappear, and in six months she went back to her doctor and said, “Something is wrong.” A diagnostic mammogram and a biopsy led to a diagnosis of lobular breast cancer. (Thus she gives credit to the waterskiing accident for saving her life.) Her own diagnosis and treatment led to applying her project manager talents to working on research grants, raising awareness, advocating for breast cancer research, and mentoring those newly diagnosed with this type of cancer. She became one of the founding members of the Lobular Breast Cancer Alliance. There is no history of cancer in her family and no known environmental factors that could have caused it. She is very healthy and active, so her diagnosis came as a complete surprise. At the time she was diagnosed, very little attention or research was being directed toward lobular breast cancer, but since then, “a lot has happened,” she remarks. Lori has been helping to make it happen, lobbying on Capitol Hill for funding for breast cancer research. She has a lot to contribute to grant proposals “from a patient perspective,” as she said. “The Department of Defense is a large funder of breast cancer research,” Lori explained. For the DOD, she reviews grants that are submitted and offers her opinion about how a grant proposal will affect the future of breast cancer research. For DOD grants, “advocates must have a seat at the table,” she said, “so I get to sit with clinicians, researchers, statisticians, and I have the same weight of opinion as they do.” She weighs in on the impact on the patient, while others are weighing in on the science and the clinical impact of grants on solving the breast cancer issue. Every year advocates go to Capitol Hill to lobby for the inclusion of appropriations for breast cancer research which are included in the Department of Defense budget. They also do a lot of lobbying by email and currently have a bill in the House called the Metastatic Breast Cancer Care Act.
Lori is involved in planning for an upcoming event in September sponsored by The University of Pittsburgh and featuring a prominent lobular breast cancer researcher named Dr. Steffi Oesterreich. Her husband is also a researcher and they have a lab at the University of Pittsburgh named after them.
Lori sees her oncologist every six months. “We are very close to having ‘liquid biopsies,’ blood detection tests that can tell if the cancer is possibly beginning to circulate in your bloodstream,” Lori explained. No longer is it believed that if a breast cancer survivor passes a certain landmark date that the cancer will never return. “It’s hard to identify symptoms of cancer when it’s come back. I get a backache every once in a while, and I wonder ‘Is that cancer in my bones?’ You don’t know.” If savoring life and serving others bring long life, Lori should live to 100.