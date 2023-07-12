Lori Petitti is a retired Hollywood line producer/project manager, a more behind-the-scenes part of the Hollywood entertainment industry than what her husband Scott Sakamoto does as a camera operator for movies, she explained, noting with a smile, “He’s much more famous than I am!”

Lori worked with budgets and calendaring of filming, notably with The Hobbit trilogy behind-the-scenes documentary material that was included on the DVDs released after the initial release of the series, which she labeled “a very fun project”. Peter Jackson did a lot of research on Tolkien, the scenery, the weapons, clothing, the languages and the calligraphy, etc. in Tolkien’s original work. “He was very true to all that,” she commented.