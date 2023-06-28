Michelle and Mike DiGiovanni have created a happy and welcoming place for Running Springs residents and anyone traveling along Rim of the World Highway. A picnic table in the middle of the coffee shop encourages patrons to rub elbows and get to know one another as they enjoy coffee, pastries, or a variety of breakfast and lunch menu items. The staff knows the regulars and starts preparing their standard orders when they see them drive up. It’s a daily meet and greet.
On June 12, LuluBelle’s Coffee House and Bakery hosted an Italian meal gala just for the fun of it with Stone Creek Bistro’s Chef Sam Perry from Blue Jay. Tickets quickly sold out for the event. Two tents were set up outside and about 64 people came together to celebrate the camaraderie of two mountain businesses working together. The seven-course Italian meal was prepared equally by Chef Sam and Lulubelle’s Mike, Michelle, Aaron Velasco, and Ronnie McCaslin. A photo of Mike’s grandfather tossing pizza dough hangs on the wall of LuluBelle’s. He must surely have been smiling down on the event. He owned two Italian restaurants in Washington DC, one on Capitol Hill, and Mike said the DiGiovanni family lasagna recipe was served at the gala. Waiters served the guests, and seating was family style, so people got to know one another. Everyone had a good time, and the event was all the owners of the two eateries hoped it would be.
LuluBelle’s bakers arrive at 4:00 am to begin baking fresh pastries for the day. Organic fair-trade coffee from Thanksgiving Coffee in Mendocino is served. It was thoroughly researched by Michelle and Michael. They spent time with Paul and Joan Katzeff, the owners of the Certified B (highest grade) corporation, which partners with small family farms and Fair-Trade coffee cooperatives on five continents. They learned about coffee co-ops that provide better prices for the buyers and better wages for the workers. Coffee is the second biggest traded commodity in the world, they explained (after oil).
How did LuluBelle’s come to be and who is LuluBelle? The couple quickly answered that LuluBelle is their dog. They bought the building, which was then a realty office, in 2019 and began modifying it to become a restaurant. Their goal was to live and work on the mountain and not have to commute. Mike worked in the film industry in Los Angeles Monday through Friday (and would still be doing so if it weren’t for the writers’ strike). Michelle had worked as a medic for 18 years. She was overqualified for many of the jobs she applied for and eventually took a job as a teacher’s aide with medical experience for special education classes in San Bernardino City Schools. The commute for a job with low pay and that required her to take the medical insurance offered by the school district over her husband’s good insurance with the film industry led her to seek other options.
Michelle’s next career move started with banana bread. She started baking it and selling it at local outdoor markets under a popup. She obtained a cottage permit to bake the bread in her own home. She explained that it is not difficult to obtain such a permit. The baker’s home is inspected once a year. No meat or cheeses may be used for the products prepared for sale. The success of her banana bread sales eventually outgrew the capacity of their home kitchen. LuluBelle’s Mountain Banana Bread had expanded to include cakes and other bakery items, but it needed a bigger venue. They bought the real estate office and began remodeling. Aaron Collective in Inglewood did the design. It took four months to reinforce the roof when they removed a wall and added a support beam (but it held up under the winter snow). Their neighbor owned a sign company, and they were grandfathered in on just changing the message of the sign that is located in a national forest. It is supported by a sturdy frame (which survived the 2023 winter snow intact). They were advised that the sign should communicate clearly for the three seconds it would be read by passengers in cars driving past on Rim of the World Highway—and it delivers its message succinctly: LuluBelle’s Coffee House & Bakery.
Michelle and Mike are proud of their staff. The food is made from scratch. The staff is paid the good wages they deserve and they stay with LuluBelle’s. Kylie Brinson is the lead barista. The baristas receive extensive training in traditional coffee preparation. Aaron and Julie Velasco (husband and wife) are the kitchen managers. Ronnie McCaslin, who graduated from culinary school in San Francisco, is one of their chefs.
Challenges the DiGiovannis have faced are the rising prices for ingredients caused by a pig shortage which affected the price of bacon, avian flu pushing up the price of eggs from $25 to $100 for a case. There is limited delivery of food on the mountain, and when prices went up, the couple began weekly Costco runs to purchase ingredients and supplies.
LuluBelle’s was closed for three weeks during Snowmageddon, because Highway 18 was closed. Their generator froze, and they had a lot of cleanup when food spoiled because of lost power. The couple attended a meeting hosted by Supervisor Dawn Rowe at Charles Hoffman Elementary School. They met with a California state insurance representative. Their insurance company (located in Texas) was denying their claim. Supervisor Rowe gave them her personal phone number. Eventually the insurance company did pay their claim for the repairs caused by the heavy snow.
Repeat customers of LuluBelle’s have become good friends of Michelle and Mike. They know each other’s families and are part of each other’s lives. Everyone feels welcome at Lulubelle’s. That was a goal of Michelle and Mike when they conceived the idea of the eatery- “Coffee and Kindness” one of the signs in the eatery says—and so much more.