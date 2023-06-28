Michelle and Mike DiGiovanni have created a happy and welcoming place for Running Springs residents and anyone traveling along Rim of the World Highway. A picnic table in the middle of the coffee shop encourages patrons to rub elbows and get to know one another as they enjoy coffee, pastries, or a variety of breakfast and lunch menu items. The staff knows the regulars and starts preparing their standard orders when they see them drive up. It’s a daily meet and greet.

On June 12, LuluBelle’s Coffee House and Bakery hosted an Italian meal gala just for the fun of it with Stone Creek Bistro’s Chef Sam Perry from Blue Jay. Tickets quickly sold out for the event. Two tents were set up outside and about 64 people came together to celebrate the camaraderie of two mountain businesses working together. The seven-course Italian meal was prepared equally by Chef Sam and Lulubelle’s Mike, Michelle, Aaron Velasco, and Ronnie McCaslin. A photo of Mike’s grandfather tossing pizza dough hangs on the wall of LuluBelle’s. He must surely have been smiling down on the event. He owned two Italian restaurants in Washington DC, one on Capitol Hill, and Mike said the DiGiovanni family lasagna recipe was served at the gala. Waiters served the guests, and seating was family style, so people got to know one another. Everyone had a good time, and the event was all the owners of the two eateries hoped it would be.