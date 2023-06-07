On Thursday June 1, the Lake Arrowhead Municipal Advisory Council (MAC) hosted its first regular meeting since February, after being delayed by snowstorms in March and April and having a special joint meeting with the Crest Forest MAC in May.

The first order of business of the night was presented by Sandy Benson, the general manager of the Mountain Area Regional Transit Authority (MARTA). As of Friday May 26, all mountain area transit service from Crestline to Lake Arrowhead to Running Springs to Big Bear is free. This is possible thanks to financial support from the county. During the storm, Sandy reached out to Supervisor Dawn Rowe and asked if she would consider providing the money to make the transit free. Rowe quickly responded that she would work on it, and now it has happened.