On Thursday June 1, the Lake Arrowhead Municipal Advisory Council (MAC) hosted its first regular meeting since February, after being delayed by snowstorms in March and April and having a special joint meeting with the Crest Forest MAC in May.
The first order of business of the night was presented by Sandy Benson, the general manager of the Mountain Area Regional Transit Authority (MARTA). As of Friday May 26, all mountain area transit service from Crestline to Lake Arrowhead to Running Springs to Big Bear is free. This is possible thanks to financial support from the county. During the storm, Sandy reached out to Supervisor Dawn Rowe and asked if she would consider providing the money to make the transit free. Rowe quickly responded that she would work on it, and now it has happened.
As of now, the free service is a two-year demonstration program. A similar demo program was funded by the city of Big Bear two years ago, which lead to a 225% increase in ridership in Big Bear, as well as a noticeable decrease in traffic during the winter months. This success led to Big Bear signing on for a further 10 years. Similar results in Arrowhead could lead to a similar extension.
Sandy claimed that MARTA would be evaluating their current routes and looking into how to best serve the needs of the community. They want to hear from the community if the two routes currently in service are sufficient, or if more service and/or service in other areas are in demand. In addition to community input, MARTA will track the usage of their current routes and use the data to help determine the sufficiency of their current routes. There will also be upcoming outreach and community meetings hosted by MARTA. Send an email to MARTA with any questions or suggestions.
In addition to their regular buses, this summer MARTA will offer a free trolley in Lake Arrowhead, in addition to the service they offered previously in Crestline. Also, MARTA received a $1.5 million grant from the office of Senator Obernolte for the purpose of bus stop improvements. The primary focus will be adding shelters to the bus stops on the Rim.
The next speaker was John De Cadena, a supervisor from the Blue Jay Yard of San Bernardino County Public Works. Recently, they have finished jobs at Kuffle Canyon, Arrowhead Villas, and Westend Cove Circle. There’s also an ongoing project on City Creek. In general, the projects are aimed at fixing the damage from the storm. And now that the weather is warming up, they are able to begin work on permanently filling potholes, which can only be done in 60 degree or warmer weather.
Afterwards, it was announced that Ken Stowe, a member of the MAC would be stepping down, as he is moving down the mountain. When there’s a vacancy, any registered voter living within the district represented by the MAC can send an application to the county board of supervisors. The application will be available online at the San Bernardino County Court of the Board website. Supervisor Rowe will appoint the new member based on the applications.
At the end of the meeting, Lewis Murray, the representative from the office of Supervisor Rowe, addressed the topic of short-term rentals (STRs). Currently, the board of supervisors is researching the possibility of capping the number of STRs. As of Memorial Day Weekend, the enforcement presence of STR regulations in the mountain area has been increased with greater funding and more personnel. Where usually only two or three enforcement officers are on duty, Memorial Weekend saw seven on Friday night and eight on Saturday night.
Perhaps because of the cooler weather, the number of complaints was relatively small for the holiday weekend. The officers responded to a total of eight complaints over the weekend, with three in Lake Arrowhead and five in Big Bear. Of those, only four had confirmed violations. The complaints included a large party, littering, and an open fire pit. The increased enforcement will continue throughout the summer.
July’s MAC meeting will take place Thursday July 6, at 6 pm and will be hosted at the Twin Peaks County Building in the Michael M. Dest Training Room.